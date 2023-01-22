The Bachelor 2023 host Jesse Palmer’s net worth explored

It's a new year and time for a new season of The Bachelor. In less than a day, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, season 27 of ABC's well-known reality television dating series will premiere.

Jesse Palmer, a sports commentator, actor, and former professional footballer will host this season.

The lead for season 27 is Zach Shallcross, who made an impression after his appearance in season 19 of Bachelorette, where he hoped to win the hearts of Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. Sadly, his search for true love on the show came to an end when he and Rachel split up.

The official synopsis for season 27 reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It further continued:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

The Bachelor season 27 host Jesse Palmer has a rumored net worth of $8 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jesse Palmer has a rumored net worth of around $8 million so far. Born in October 1978, Jesse is currently 44 years old.

Jesse was also The Bachelor in season 5 of the popular series in 2004. He will guide Zach as he embarks on a journey to find true love among the 30 women appearing to win his heart.

In his official ABC bio, Jesse shared:

"For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own. Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Jesse hosted ABC's The Proposal in addition to playing the lead in the renowned reality television series. Jesse's bio mentions:

"Previously, Palmer was a special contributor for ABC's "Good Morning America" as well as a contributor across all ABC News platforms, primarily focusing on major stories as well as news of the day and signature live events. Adding to his storied history with The Walt Disney Company, Palmer has hosted several iterations of ABC's Disney Parks' holiday specials, has a leading role in ABC's presentation of the NFL Draft, and has been a part of the ESPN family since joining in 2007 after five seasons in the NFL."

Jesse is active on social media, with more than 204k Instagram followers.

Season 27 of the popular reality TV series will premiere on Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

