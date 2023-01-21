Who is Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki from The Bachelor season 27? Pittsford native dreams of a destination wedding

ABC's popular reality series, The Bachelor, is all set to premiere its 27th season on January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The series will feature 30 women vying for Zach Shallcross' heart. One among them is Gabriella 'Gabi' Elnicki.

Zach Shallcross was first introduced to Bachelor Nation in season 19 of The Bachelorette, where he was vying for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's heart. Unfortunately, his journey on the famed reality TV dating show came to an end after he was dumped by Rachel.

Nonetheless, he impressed viewers and fans on The Bachelorette, and so he has now been chosen as the lead for season 27.

The official synopsis for season 27 reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor." Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

The 30 women competing for Zach's heart are aged between 23-30.

Gabriella from The Bachelor season 27 is an account executive

According to her official bio on ABC, Gabi, 25, is an account executive. She comes from a loving family, and is now ready to find 'the one' for her.

Her bio states:

"Her parents' marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find. Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first."

It adds:

"While it may take a little time for Gabi to come out of her shell, once she does, Zach will learn that she's adventurous, loyal and driven. Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como. Hope Zach is ready for a destination wedding!"

Gabi loves to tailgate and she hopes to have her very own Pilates studio one day. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019 and received her degree in Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

Additionally, her favorite Kardashian is Momager, Kris Jenner.

Gabi has been in her current job for over three years and is focused on building her career. When it comes to social media, Gabi describes herself as someone "Spicer than your average buffalo wings." She has just over 3800 followers on Instagram and posts a lot with her friends and family.

To find out if Gabi wins Zach's heart, stay tuned to The Bachelor season 27 that is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

