Who is Genevie Mayo? The Bachelor 23 contestant is a neonatal nurse

ABC is kickstarting the new year with a brand new season of The Bachelor. Season 27 of the popular reality TV dating show is all set to premiere in less than a few days, making Monday nights a whole lot more exciting. This time, the series will feature 30 women who will be vying for Zach Shallcross' heart.

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC. One among the 30 women who hope to be engaged to Zach by the end of the season is Genevie Mayo.

Zach was first introduced to viewers during season 19 of The Bachelorette when he appeared hoping to win either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia's heart. Sadly, his journey on the show ended when Rachel dumped him and broke his heart. However, since he made a lasting impression, Zach was chosen to be the lead in season 27 of The Bachelor.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It further continues:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything one needs to know about Genevie Mayo.

The Bachelor contestant Genevie Mayo works as a neonatal nurse

According to her bio on ABC, 26-year-old Genevie is a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland. Her bio describes her as someone who has a smile that can light up every room she walks into. Apart from being a registered nurse, Genevie also hopes to be the CEO of a hospital one day.

Mentioning her interests and what she looks for in a partner, her bio mentions:

"Boss moves! When she's not working, Genevie loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports and spending time with her family. The Maryland native is looking for a loyal and adventurous man and only dates to find the real deal. When Genevie loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner to settle down with."

A big fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Genevie fears animals that are larger than her. Moreover, she can kind of drive a stick shift.

Although Genevie recently opened a new account on Instagram, her social media presence has been low, and she is rarely seen active on the platform. As of this writing, she has just over 500 followers on Instagram and 100+ followers on Twitter. However, that is bound to increase once the show premieres.

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on Monday night at 8 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

