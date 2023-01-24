“Zach is boring”: The Bachelor fans react to Zach Shallcross’ introduction in season 27 premiere

ABC’s most popular show, The Bachelor, has returned with a brand new season and a new lead. Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette 2022 is all set to find his soulmate in season 27 of the dating series.

The first episode premiered on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Host Jesse Palmer introduced Zach Shallcross by stating that fans might feel they know the bachelor but in reality, they do not know everything about him.

He then mentioned that Zach was the lead guitarist in a school band and has also worked as a DJ. The revelations didn’t impress fans as they claimed that the show was trying to convince people that Zach was not boring.

Dot, PhD @ceep29 Why are we here? Zach is boring (he was in a middle school band!!!), so we must be hoping for some true train wrecks among the women. #TheBachelor Why are we here? Zach is boring (he was in a middle school band!!!), so we must be hoping for some true train wrecks among the women. #TheBachelor

For those unaware, Zach Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. He won hearts on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette when he self-eliminated himself to make way for others.

Fans take a jibe at Zach being in a band

Host Jesse Palmer introduced Zach Shallcross, The Bachelor season 27 lead, by revealing two details. One was that he was in a band in school and the second was that he had done gigs as a DJ.

Fans took a jibe at the introduction as they felt that the show was trying to convince them that he was an interesting guy by revealing his school band details.

Take a look at The Bachelor fans’ reactions:

thenewsoup1 @thenewsoup1

*proceeds to tell us a total of only 2 things he’s done for fun in 7th grade and college”

#TheBachelor “You thought you knew Zach but you don’t”*proceeds to tell us a total of only 2 things he’s done for fun in 7th grade and college” “You thought you knew Zach but you don’t”*proceeds to tell us a total of only 2 things he’s done for fun in 7th grade and college”#TheBachelor https://t.co/2XZF8L2362

The Bachelor Zone @bachelorzonepod



Code for: “We know you think he’s boring. Please don’t hate us!”



#TheBachelor #BachelorNation Jesse: “Did you know Zach was in a band and used to be a DJ?”Code for: “We know you think he’s boring. Please don’t hate us!” Jesse: “Did you know Zach was in a band and used to be a DJ?”Code for: “We know you think he’s boring. Please don’t hate us!”#TheBachelor #BachelorNation

Henry Chang 🥨 @t_witlessHen18 #TheBachelor



Not them opening this being like “did you know Zach tried to play bass guitar in middle school and tried DJing once??”



I used to play clarinet in middle school it’s not a core piece of my personality as an adult Not them opening this being like “did you know Zach tried to play bass guitar in middle school and tried DJing once??”I used to play clarinet in middle school it’s not a core piece of my personality as an adult #TheBachelor Not them opening this being like “did you know Zach tried to play bass guitar in middle school and tried DJing once??” I used to play clarinet in middle school it’s not a core piece of my personality as an adult 😂 https://t.co/L4m21o22eB

Eugene Krabs @EugeneK91507325 They are spending this entire episode trying to convince you why Zach should be the bachelor because we all know he shouldn’t have been #TheBachelor They are spending this entire episode trying to convince you why Zach should be the bachelor because we all know he shouldn’t have been #TheBachelor

Brittany @BPlovesTV Not @BachelorABC trying to convince us that Zach isn’t boring by saying he was in a band and a DJ LMFAO #TheBachelor Not @BachelorABC trying to convince us that Zach isn’t boring by saying he was in a band and a DJ LMFAO #TheBachelor

Here For The Wrong Reasons @here_wrong I really don't want to spend this entire season just making fun of how boring Zach is and how unfathomable it is that this many women would be sobbing over him, but like.....I don't know what else to say! #thebachelor I really don't want to spend this entire season just making fun of how boring Zach is and how unfathomable it is that this many women would be sobbing over him, but like.....I don't know what else to say! #thebachelor

The first episode included all 30 women meeting up with Zach Shallcross. While some brought coffee and champagne for him, many were just in awe of the hunk.

His ABC bio reads:

“A family man at heart, Zach splits his time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married for over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”

It continues:

“Home is where the heart is, and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Zach is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California. Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add “life partner” to that list.”

Zach Shallcross’ first kiss on The Bachelor season 27 premiere

Bachelor Nation @bachnation TONIGHT a new season of #TheBachelor begins with @zach_shallcross . Don't miss the season premiere tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. TONIGHT a new season of #TheBachelor begins with @zach_shallcross. Don't miss the season premiere tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/ul5uNzvCcW

In the premiere episode of The Bachelor season 27, a total of 30 women introduced themselves to Zach.

The women include:

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anastasia, 30, from San Diego, California.

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Bailey, 27, from Nashville, Tennessee.

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, from Burbank, California.

Brianna, 24, from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Cara, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cat, 26, from New York, New York

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25, from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26, from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas

Holland, 24, from Boca Raton, Florida

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly, 30, from Los Angeles, California

Kylee, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, from Miami, Florida

Madison, 26, from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes, 24, from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, from Rochester, New York

Olivia M., 25, from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, from Long Island, New York

Vanessa, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Victoria J., 30, from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, from Vienna, Austria

Zach met a few of them during the promotions of The Bachelor. At the time, Bailey Brown, from Nashville, Tennessee, tried hard to make him remember her name. But when Jesse asked him to name one of the suitresses after a while, Zach mentioned a “Bailen.”

Therefore, Bailey came with a name tag in the first episode of season 27. Zach apologized to her and then kissed her. It was Zach’s first kiss on the show.

Viewers can tune in to ABC’s site or Hulu on Tuesday to watch the repeat of The Bachelor season 27 premiere. The show will air a new episode every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes