“Zach is boring”: The Bachelor fans react to Zach Shallcross’ introduction in season 27 premiere

ABC’s most popular show, The Bachelor, has returned with a brand new season and a new lead. Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette 2022 is all set to find his soulmate in season 27 of the dating series.
The first episode premiered on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Host Jesse Palmer introduced Zach Shallcross by stating that fans might feel they know the bachelor but in reality, they do not know everything about him.
He then mentioned that Zach was the lead guitarist in a school band and has also worked as a DJ. The revelations didn’t impress fans as they claimed that the show was trying to convince people that Zach was not boring.
For those unaware, Zach Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. He won hearts on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette when he self-eliminated himself to make way for others.
Fans take a jibe at Zach being in a band
Host Jesse Palmer introduced Zach Shallcross, The Bachelor season 27 lead, by revealing two details. One was that he was in a band in school and the second was that he had done gigs as a DJ.
Fans took a jibe at the introduction as they felt that the show was trying to convince them that he was an interesting guy by revealing his school band details.
Take a look at The Bachelor fans’ reactions:
The first episode included all 30 women meeting up with Zach Shallcross. While some brought coffee and champagne for him, many were just in awe of the hunk.
His ABC bio reads:
“A family man at heart, Zach splits his time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married for over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”
It continues:
“Home is where the heart is, and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Zach is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California. Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add “life partner” to that list.”
Zach Shallcross’ first kiss on The Bachelor season 27 premiere
In the premiere episode of The Bachelor season 27, a total of 30 women introduced themselves to Zach.
The women include:
- Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia.
- Anastasia, 30, from San Diego, California.
- Ariel, 28, from New York, New York
- Bailey, 27, from Nashville, Tennessee.
- Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, from Burbank, California.
- Brianna, 24, from Jersey City, New Jersey
- Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma.
- Cara, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Cat, 26, from New York, New York
- Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia
- Christina Mandrell, 26, from Nashville, Tennessee
- Davia, 25, from Charleston, South Carolina
- Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont
- Genevie, 26, from Baltimore City, Maryland
- Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas
- Holland, 24, from Boca Raton, Florida
- Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida
- Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas
- Katherine, 26, from Tampa, Florida
- Kimberly, 30, from Los Angeles, California
- Kylee, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, from Miami, Florida
- Madison, 26, from Fargo, North Dakota
- Mercedes, 24, from Bloomfield, Iowa
- Olivia L., 24, from Rochester, New York
- Olivia M., 25, from Cincinnati, Ohio
- Sonia, 29, from Long Island, New York
- Vanessa, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Victoria J., 30, from Fort Worth, Texas
- Viktoria E., 29, from Vienna, Austria
Zach met a few of them during the promotions of The Bachelor. At the time, Bailey Brown, from Nashville, Tennessee, tried hard to make him remember her name. But when Jesse asked him to name one of the suitresses after a while, Zach mentioned a “Bailen.”
Therefore, Bailey came with a name tag in the first episode of season 27. Zach apologized to her and then kissed her. It was Zach’s first kiss on the show.
Viewers can tune in to ABC’s site or Hulu on Tuesday to watch the repeat of The Bachelor season 27 premiere. The show will air a new episode every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.