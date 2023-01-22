5 things to know about The Bachelor season 27 Zach Shallcross

ABC's The Bachelor season 27 is all set to premiere in less than a day, making Monday nights a lot more exciting. After making a lasting impression on viewers back home, Zach Shallcross will be the lead and have 30 women vy for his heart.

The famed reality TV series will premiere with its first episode on Monday night, January 23, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on ABC.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, 30 women will enter the mansion hoping to be the one to steal Zach's heart and get engaged to him by the end of the season.

Zach first entered Bachelor Nation when he appeared on The Bachelorette season 19 where he hoped to win either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia's heart. Unfortunately, his journey was brought to an end when his heart was broken and dumped by Rachel.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming season reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It further continued:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season to premiere, here are five things you need to know about Zach before he takes the limelight.

Zach is looking for someone who is ready for marriage on The Bachelor season 27

Here are five things you need to know about Zach Shallcross before he takes the lead on the ABC dating show.

#1 The most famous person in Zach's family is comedian Patrick Warburton

In season 19 of The Bachelorette, Zach revealed that Patrick Warburton was his mother's brother. Patrick is known for his work as Joe Swanson on Family Guy and for playing the role of Puddy on Seinfeld.

#2 Zach is looking for someone who is compassionate and kind

As per his bio on ABC, Zach is looking for someone who is kind, compassionate and ready for romance. He is also yearning for a partner who is interested in love that will eventually lead to a wedding.

#3 Here's what went wrong between Rachel and Zach

Although Zach was interested in Rachel from the start, he felt like she wasn't showing her true self. They were stuck in a rut after their hometown dates. After Zach expressed his feelings to Rachel, he was upset by how cold her reactions were.

#4 Zach loves his dogs and loves to play football

Apart from spending time with his mother, Zach loves to play football and beach volleyball. He also loves his dogs and is a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would love to suit up as Spider-Man one day.

#5 Here is something that Zach dislikes the most

Zach is not a big fan of breakfast because the eggs do not agree with him.

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on Monday night at 8 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

