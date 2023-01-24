The Bachelor season 27 contestant Christina Mandrell: 5 details about her family

The Bachelor season 27 aired its first episode on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET. The show stars 30 women who have their eyes on suitor Zach Shallcross and hope to win his heart to get married.

For most of the cast, Shallcross is a stranger, but five of the cast members have met him before as part of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee, is one of them. She is one of the 19 suitresses who received a red rose in the premiere episode and moved on to the next round.

Mandrell's ABC bio reads as:

"Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way. Will Christina get the fairytale ending that she has always wanted with Zach? Only time will tell!"

Christina Mandrell is looking for a fairytale love story on The Bachelor

Christina Mandrell previously appeared on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose where, along with five other season 27 cast members, she met Shallcross. While the suitor is looking for 'The One,' Mandrell has an idea of what it means to have a family and how sometimes, it may not always be all that one may think.

1) Christina was previously married

The Bachelor season 27 contestant was previously married to Blake Dennis. After dating for three years, the duo married in 2015, however, the two split up in November 2020, after being together for eight years.

2) She is friends with her ex-husband’s current partner, Sydney Freeman

In June 2022, the reality TV personality posted a humorous reel on her Instagram feed alongside the caption, “when your ex-husband and his girlfriend start bickering,” where the three of them could be seen on a boat enjoying themselves.

Mandrell previously took to Instagram to wish Freeman a happy birthday and even joked about how they look similar.

3) The Bachelor contestant has a daughter, Blakely

Mandrell and Dennis co-parent their daughter, Blakely, who turned 6 years old in December 2022. As ABC stated, Christina considers herself to be "a grandmother to Blakely’s pet turtle."

Blakely often makes appearances on her mother’s social media accounts, and recently, Christina took to social media to praise her daughter, stating that she is proud of her daughter “no matter what” and added that the young child "keeps overachieving."

Blakely was the first student to receive the Citizen of the Month Award last year at her school, followed by getting the first Star of the Week award this month.

4) Mandrell is musician Barbara Mandrell’s niece

Barbara Mandrell is an American country singer and musician who was a part of the trio, the Mandrell Sisters. She is the eldest of the three, whereas Irlene is the youngest.

The season 27 cast member is the daughter of Irlene, making her Barbara’s niece.

5) Mandrell has two half-siblings

While the contestant is the only child of Irlene Mandrell and Rob Pincus, she has two half-siblings from her mother’s side, as she was previously married to Rick Boyer from 1978 to 1992, and shares two children with him, Vanessa, and Deric Boyer.

