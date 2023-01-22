How old is Jess Girod? The Bachelor season 27 suitress describes herself as a hopeless romantic

Jessica "Jess" Girod, 23, will be making her reality TV debut with her appearance on season 27 of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross as the lead. The suitress is on the younger bandwidth of the 30 women competing for the lead's heart on the ABC dating show.

The Bachelor season 27 is all set to premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Zach Shallcross was previously seen vying for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette season 19. He reached the final three but eventually self-eliminated himself after issues between the two cropped up at the hometown date.

He was announced as the next lead at the After the Special Rose episode in September 2022.

Host Jesse Palmer also introduced him and viewers to five of the women back then. Bailey, Brooklyn, Brianna, Cat, and Christina introduced themselves to Zach following which, for the first time, America voted for his first impression rose which went to Brianna.

Jessica and the other ladies will have a chance to impress him at the premiere.

The Bachelor contestant Jess Girod is an e-commerce coordinator

Although Jessica "Jess" Girod is just 23 years old, she knows what she wants and has set goals to settle down. According to her ABC bio, she has described herself as a hopeless romantic and already knows that Zach can prove to be her dream man. She is from Orlando, Floria, and works as a Merchandise Coordinator at Neiman Marcus.

Considering The Bachelor suitress is from the younger age group, it will be interesting to see what kind of connection she forms with Zach. Many previous bachelors have been skeptical of having younger women as their wives, including the fallout of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and suitress Bekkah M. It will be interesting to see how Zach and Jess' relationship evolves in the same dynamic.

Jess graduated from Floria State University in Retail Entrepreneurship and Merchandising in 2017. She then completed a few internships and part-time jobs as a customer service and sales representative before landing a full-time job as an anesthesia consultant in June 2021.

She began working at the Neiman Marcus Group as a merchandise coordinator in January 2022.

Although she is younger as compared to fellow The Bachelor contestants, her ABC bio describes the contestant as mature and aware of what she wants. She would also settle for nothing less than having a soul-mate and hopes that she can find it with Zach.

The dating show is known for the drama but is also known for its romantic locales and dates. Jess wishes her love story would be a fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song.

Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family, one which viewers might be introduced to if she makes it all the way to the hometown date with Zach. The bio further states:

"Jess hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life. Jess hopes Zach is as excited about her as she is about him!"

The Bachelor suitress' ABC bio also reveals a few fun facts about her. Her favorite dating activity is playing with puppies. It will be interesting to see if Zach has noted the same and will cater to her wishes. She ensures to leave the house with sunscreen on and can play Bananagrams all day and never get bored of it.

Jess has over 18K followers on Instagram where she updates them about important events in life, her vacations, and pictures of her with friends and family.

The Bachelor @BachelorABC We'll see you at the mansion when Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩✨ We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/ACATkP6m3R

Season 27 of The Bachelor promises a lot of love, romance, tears, fights, and drama. Viewers have been rooting for Zach and are all set to witness his journey to finding love and a potential partner by the end of the season. Fans will have to tune in to see what's in store.

Don't forget to catch the season premiere this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes