What is Arie Luyendyk Jr's net worth? Meet the Bachelor Nation alum ahead of his appearance on The Traitors

Arie Luyendyk Jr., who appeared as the lead on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, is all set to make his return to the reality TV world with Peacock's The Traitors. The reality star, who has an estimated net worth of $4 million, will feature in the competition series that is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the television network.

The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, features 20 contestants who will compete in a series of challenges and stand a chance to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, there's a catch - three of the contestants, labeled as "the traitors," will try and snatch the cash prize from the rest of the participants, labeled as "the faithful."

The network will premiere with all 10 episodes of the show, which promises to keep viewers hooked with its intriguing format. Will the contestants be able to figure out the traitors or will they end up losing the cash prize? Only time will tell.

The Traitors contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr. is part of the Bachelor Nation

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is a Dutch-born American auto racing driver who was born in the Netherlands in a racing family. His father, Arie Luyendyk, is a famed Dutch racecar driver. The Traitors contestant began racing go-karts as a teenager and eventually graduated to the Formula Ford competition, winning a number of junior races.

Following a brief stint in racing, Arie competed on season 8 of ABC's popular dating series, The Bachelorette, in 2012, where he joined other suitors to fight for the lead Emily Maynard's heart. He eventually became the runner-up to winner Jef Holm. Five years after his debut on the show, he was announced as the lead on season 22 of The Bachelor.

The Traitors cast member soon became one of the heavily criticized bachelors of the franchise because of his decision in the finale. By the end of season 22, Arie proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin, who accepted his proposal. However, he soon changed his mind as he realized he was in love with Lauren Burnham, the runner-up of the season.

The ABC show documented the break-up in real time as Becca broke down in tears over the issue. Many viewers took to social media to slam Arie for the change of heart and for stringing Becca weeks after the proposal when he found out he had feelings for Lauren. The bachelor ultimately proposed to Lauren in the After the Rose special on the network.

The Bachelor Nation couple then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, together and shared the news in November 2018 that they're expecting their first child. Soon after, they welcomed their daughter, Alessi Ren, in May 2019. The Bachelor cast member tied the knot with Lauren in Maui on January 12, 2019, with the wedding being officiated by Chris Harrison.

In May 2020, Arie and Lauren announced on their YouTube video that they had miscarried their second child. In the video, they said:

“We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

However, good news soon followed, and in December 2020 the couple announced that Lauren was pregnant and that they were expecting twins. They welcomed twins Lux and Senna on June 11, 2021, and went to Hawaii on their first official trip as a family of five. It has been over four years since the two have been married, and the Bachelor Nation couple is still going strong.

The Traitors is set to feature Arie and other reality stars, including Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Big Brother's Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Survivor's Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa, and Below Deck's Kate Chastain, among many others.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of The Traitors on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

