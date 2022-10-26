Bachelor Nation proposals: A look into Becca Kufrin, Krystal Nielson and Dean Unglert’s respective engagement stories

Over the years, several Bachelor Nation shows have graced television screens and set an example for other reality dating series. While the success rate is not always high, many couples have found love on or post the show, especially in recent times and seasons. Whether or not they find a partner, the cast members have had different learning experiences and takeaways from the series.

This week, two Bachelor in Paradise couples and a Bachelorette alum got engaged to the love of their lives. Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Season 6); Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs (Season 7); and Krystal Nielson (The Bachelor Season 22) and boyfriend Miles Brown all celebrated their engagement and announced the same on social media.

Check out their engagement announcements and love stories below.

More details on the recent Bachelor Nation engagements

The week started on a favorable note for a few Bachelor Nation alums and couples as they got engaged to their partners. While some have had a rather tumultuous journey, others have had a unique experience that has led them to stay strong for a couple of years before getting engaged.

1) Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the longtime couple is now engaged. The Bachelor Nation duo met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and although Dean wasn't ready to commit in the beginning, he returned, and the duo left the beach together.

Dean opened up about the proposal while co-hosting his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast with Jared Haibon. He confessed to buying a new placeholder ring after losing the original one. He also confirmed that he would propose to Caelynn when the podcast airs.

Dean had revealed that his then-girlfriend believed they would get engaged by the end of the year. He said:

"I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.' Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that..I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me."

2) Krystal Nielson and Miles Brown

After more than two years of dating, Krystal got engaged to her boyfriend, Miles Brown. She made the announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, alongside a montage of photos and videos from the proposal.

Krystal was seen on season 22 of The Bachelor and then on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. She left the beach with fellow cast member Chris Randone, and the duo married in June 2019. However, they mutually decided to separate the following year.

By the end of 2020, the Bachelor Nation alum had begun dating photographer Miles Brown. The duo welcomed their first child together in April 2021 and named their daughter Andara Rose. In a November 2020 episode of the Almost Famous podcast, Krystal talked about meeting Miles through her trainer Kerry Smith.

Two days after introducing her then-boyfriend on social media, Krystal opened up about their relationship in an interview with US Weekly. She said he was a great partner, and their family and friends had been incredibly supportive. She continued:

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life. We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

3) Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

Thomas Jacobs got down on his knee to propose to Becca Kufrin over the weekend of October 22, 2022. However, the Bachelor Nation couple's engagement comes five months after the latter first proposed to him. In an Instagram post on May 29, 2022, she announced the same and said:

"In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES! We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."

In an interview with E! News in June 2022, Becca revealed the reason behind proposing to Thomas and said:

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together. But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."

Apart from the two proposals, the duo celebrated after buying a house together over the summer. The duo met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise after it didn't quite work out the way they wanted during their respective appearances on previous Bachelor Nation shows.

These Bachelor Nation couples and many more who have found their loved ones are a testament to the franchise's success over the years. With the show still going strong with its seasons of The Bachelorette (Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer) and the ongoing season of Bachelor in Paradise, several such stories have warmed the hearts of viewers.

