How old is Victoria Jameson? The Bachelor season 27 suitress has a degree in dance performance

Victoria Jameson is all set to make her appearance on season 27 of The Bachelor. The 30-year-old contestant is a make-up artist from Forth Worth, Texas, who will be seen vying for this season's lead Zach Shallcross alongside 29 other eligible single women this season. Viewers will be introduced to Victoria in the season premiere when she steps out of the limo to greet Zach.

The Bachelor season 27 will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Zach Shallcross will begin his journey and take a second shot at finding love.

On season 19 of The Bachelorette, the lead was previously seen competing for Rachel Rechhia's heart. He was one of the top 3 finalists, but after talking to Rachel about his worries, he ultimately eliminated himself. In September 2022, he was announced as the new lead.

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Jameson has a dance degree

Victoria is a popular content creator and make-up artist from Texas. She graduated Cum Laude in Dance Performance + Kinesiology from Oklahoma City University in 2016. She started her career as a social media manager at Social Media Delivered for six months, and from then until 2019, she worked as a social media marketing specialist at Glamcam.

The Bachelor contestant's ABC bio describes her as the complete package. After helping brands grow their influence in the online media sector, Victoria began her career as a digital entrepreneur.

She has been a professional makeup artist at Lippy Lovers for the past seven years and has been a model with The Dragonfly Agency for the previous ten years. The celebrity has a podcast called Tiktok Radio and a blog where she offers advice to business owners on how to build their enterprises.

In December 2022, Victoria posted a video featuring fellow The Bachelor alum Sierra Jackson and Susie Evans, her friends, according to her caption. In January 2023, she uploaded a TikTok video confirming that she was divorced and her stint on The Bachelor was a second shot of her finding love. Since then, she has uploaded several comic videos about her journey.

According to Victoria's ABC bio, the Bachelor suitress "is determined to take chances to finally find the true love she's been searching for." Victoria is eager to enjoy life to the fullest. She and Zach have one thing in common. Both have witnessed their parents' happy marriages and wish to find love of the same kind. This might serve as a connection between the two on the show.

The celebrity released a video with her followers in which she discussed the reasons behind her application to The Bachelor for season 27. As a result of being motivated by her parents' 40-year marriage, Victoria applied for the show and is now participating. She was seen instantly connecting to Zach's limo entrance on The Bachelorette, which hinted that she might have liked him since then.

Her bio further states:

"Victoria is looking for a mature man who will be there for her in good times and bad. She is looking forward to meeting Zach because she knows he's as ready for lifelong love as much as she is!"

Another fun fact Victoria provided was the fact that her musical tastes haven't changed since 2007. She is a fan of "emo-punk" music. While she is not for the cold weather, the suitress confessed to looking "super cute" in a ski suit. She also doesn't understand the hype around Pete Davidson. The contestant also has over 121K followers on Instagram.

The Bachelor @BachelorABC We'll see you at the mansion when Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Let the limo entrances begin. 🤩✨ We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/ACATkP6m3R

After host Jesse Palmer announced him as the lead for the upcoming season, Zach was introduced to five of the women - Bailey, Brooklyn, Brianna, Cat, and Christina. For the first time in the history of the franchise, America voted for Zach's first impression rose live on the After the Rose Special episode and chose Brianna.

Tune in to the season premiere for more roses, tears, and romance this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

