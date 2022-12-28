American comedian Pete Davidson, 29, and model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, have reportedly parted ways, and social media has had hilarious responses to that.

On Tuesday, December 27, Page Six reported that Davidson had broken up with Ratajkowski after a brief fling. A source stated:

“Their fling has moved into the friend zone.”

Pete Davidson and Emily were first linked together in November 2022, two months after the latter separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

They were photographed together at a Knicks game the same month and were also seen spending time together several times by the media.

Twitter reacts to Pete Davidson's split with Emily Ratajkowski

After news of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's split went viral, Twitterati reacted with memes about the situation. Several fans tweeted that Davidson can't keep one girl for long, while others simply pointed out that he and Ratajkowski broke up long before the news came out.

Many users also joked that he might date Jenna Ortega next and jokingly protected her online.

stoolie memes @StoolieMemes Emily Ratajkowski before leaving Pete Davidson’s for the last time Emily Ratajkowski before leaving Pete Davidson’s for the last time https://t.co/6jPVDyqhjM

Aayush Varghese @aayulikinit I'm convinced Pete Davidson broke up with Emily to squeeze one more girl in to his 2022 roster I'm convinced Pete Davidson broke up with Emily to squeeze one more girl in to his 2022 roster

Alyx Ander @iamalyxander Word on the street is Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken up.



Anyone have eyes on Jenny Ortega? Word on the street is Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken up.Anyone have eyes on Jenny Ortega?

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were first seen together in September 2021 in an ad

Pete and Emily were first seen together in September 2021, as part of David LaChapelle's Moose Knuckles Fall/Winter 2021 campaign together, alongside Adwoa Aboah.

The two sparked romance rumors a year later in November 2022, two months after Ratajkowski's divorce and Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian. Although nothing was confirmed at the time, Ratajkowski added fuel to rumors about her fling with the Saturday Night Live star after she seemingly defended the comedian's stance on dating women.

While appearing on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2021, the Gone Girl actress suggested why women find him attractive.

"First of all, you should know that about Pete. Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive."

She stated that only "other men" don't find Pete Davidson attractive.

"Guys are like, 'Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! [He has a] good relationship with his mom. We love it. It's hard to find them."

A year later, in November 2022, rumors started swirling that Pete and Emily were seeing each other after Cosmopolitan reported that they were spotted on a dinner date in Brooklyn "holding hands."

#TillerBrief™ @TillertheWorld #INCASEYOUMISSEDIT 🤳



Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken up



According to Page Six. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken upAccording to Page Six. #INCASEYOUMISSEDIT 🤳🎄Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken upAccording to Page Six. https://t.co/nXBGXwlDz0

A source revealed to E! News that the pair have "gone on a few dates," and soon after, they were photographed hugging in matching outfits, adding more speculation to the nature of their relationship.

On November 27, the pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The news of their split comes after Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hanging out with and kissing artist Jack Greer. Pete Davidson was seen spending time with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders.

