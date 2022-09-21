What did Emily Ratajkowski say about Adam Levine? Model slams Maroon 5 singer amid Sumner Stroh cheating scandal 

American model and Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski criticized Adam Levine for cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

The model uploaded a TikTok video sharing her views on the recent incident involving Adam Levine and Instagram model, Sumner Stroh.

She said:

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age."

isabelle @cokebeheaded emily ratajkowski please know that i will ALWAYS have your back the way you have other women's backs, mother!! emily ratajkowski please know that i will ALWAYS have your back the way you have other women's backs, mother!! https://t.co/e3GxP4Woss

Emily recently filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The divorce announcement came two months after the 31-year-old accused her producer husband of cheating on her.

Emily Ratajkowski shared her opinion on Adam Levine's infidelity scandal

Emily's video seemed to be a reply to all the social media users who were slamming Sumner for connecting with Adam Levine knowing he was married.

She said that she couldn't understand the idea of blaming women for "men's mistakes." She explained that the power dynamic between young females and powerful men twice their age is "skewed." She said:

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative."

She added that married people are "obligated to be loyal" to their spouses and not put the blame on "other women."

She also added that the idea of blaming the other women is “designed to keep women apart.” She further explained:

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible. We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women. We ask women to adjust their behaviour instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

What happened between Adam Levine and Sumner Stroh?

On Monday, September 19, Sumner Stroh uploaded a video on TikTok accusing Adam Levine of manipulating her into an affair. She said that she had a year-long affair with the Locked Away singer after moving to LA. She said:

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

She shared that she had "recklessly" sent screenshots of their conversations to a few of her friends, one of whom sold them to a tabloid outlet. Sumner alleged that as soon as she found out about this, she hopped on to social media to share the story herself.

She said that she wishes that she had made better decisions regarding the affair, and said:

"In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naive but being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this."

Additionally, she apologized to Behati and her children:

"Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children and for that, I'm so so sorry."

TABUSAM TABISH @sagharsalman1 Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine responds to allegations of cheating on Behati Prinsloo with Sumner Stroh – “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line” Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine responds to allegations of cheating on Behati Prinsloo with Sumner Stroh – “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line” https://t.co/qD5wNy5xek

After Sumner's accusations came to light, Adam Levine addressed the accusations via an Instagram story made on his official account. He said that while he wrongfully flirted with people other than his wife, he did not have an "affair."

Now, two more women have come forward, posting screenshots of conversations they allegedly shared with the Maroon 5 vocalist. Both women have accused Adam Levine of flirting, commenting on their bodies and sharing inappropriate texts with them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far