Twitter fans can't wait for Bodies Bodies Bodies release

A24's upcoming black comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies is set to release in the US on August 5, 2022. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film stars Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, among many others, in pivotal roles.
With the release date just a few days away, fans on Twitter are all excited about the film, with many putting it on their list of the most anticipated movies of August. One user put out a tweet mentioning that there's less than a week left for the film to be released.
Earlier in March, the film premiered at South by Southwest to mostly positive reviews from critics. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.
Fans excited for Bodies Bodies Bodies days ahead of release
Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement ahead of Bodies Bodies Bodies release. Many viewers praised the cast while others spoke about experiencing the film in theaters. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
As the hype and excitement surrounding the film is massive, many users on Twitter mentioned that they'd like to watch the film with a friend. The film is expected to be released in theaters on August 5, 2022.
A quick look at Bodies Bodies Bodies trailer and plot
On July 12, 2022, A24 dropped the official trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, which offers a peek into the film's bizarre world replete with several hilarious moments. Midway through the trailer, the tone shifts radically as viewers get a glimpse of some of the more frightening moments from the film. Overall, the trailer has a unique feel and fans of slasher flicks should certainly check this one out.
The film tells the story of a group of friends who gather at a secluded house for a party. The official synopsis of the film on A24 reads:
''When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.''
More details about Bodies Bodies Bodies cast
Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, among others, in major roles. Stenberg has played several memorable roles in numerous films over the years, including The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, and Everything, Everything, to name a few. Her television credits include Sleepy Hollow, Netflix's The Eddy, Mr. Robinson, and many more.
Maria Bakalova has also been a part of a number of acclaimed and popular Bulgarian films throughout her career, including The Father, Transgression, and Women Do Cry, among many more. She'll be voicing the character Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including Chase Sui Wonders of Generation fame as Emma, Shiva Baby fame Rachel Sennott as Alice, Plan B actress Myha'la Herrold as Jordan, and SNL alum Pete Davidson as David. The cast also includes Lee Pace of Foundation fame, along with comedian Conner O'Malley.
The film is directed by Halina Reijn from a script penned by Sarah DeLappe. The movie is based on a screenplay written by Armenian-American writer Kristen Roupenian.