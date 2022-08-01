Twitter fans can't wait for Bodies Bodies Bodies release

A24's upcoming black comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies is set to release in the US on August 5, 2022. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film stars Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, among many others, in pivotal roles.

With the release date just a few days away, fans on Twitter are all excited about the film, with many putting it on their list of the most anticipated movies of August. One user put out a tweet mentioning that there's less than a week left for the film to be released.

Earlier in March, the film premiered at South by Southwest to mostly positive reviews from critics. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans excited for Bodies Bodies Bodies days ahead of release

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement ahead of Bodies Bodies Bodies release. Many viewers praised the cast while others spoke about experiencing the film in theaters. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

pax💋 @paxton_martin

Last horror movie: Black Phone

Best horror movie: Saw

Craziest horror movie: It Follows

Scariest horror movie: Sinister

Next horror movie: Bodies Bodies Bodies FANGORIA @FANGORIA First horror movie:

Last horror movie:

Best horror movie:

Craziest horror movie:

Scariest horror movie:

Next horror movie: First horror movie:Last horror movie:Best horror movie:Craziest horror movie:Scariest horror movie:Next horror movie: First horror movie: probably Halloween (78) or Child’s PlayLast horror movie: Black PhoneBest horror movie: SawCraziest horror movie: It FollowsScariest horror movie: SinisterNext horror movie: Bodies Bodies Bodies twitter.com/fangoria/statu… First horror movie: probably Halloween (78) or Child’s PlayLast horror movie: Black PhoneBest horror movie: SawCraziest horror movie: It FollowsScariest horror movie: SinisterNext horror movie: Bodies Bodies Bodies twitter.com/fangoria/statu…

Kayla 💛 @kobcritic_ @greesybarx very fair ranking and Bodies Bodies Bodies looks so fun I’m hyped for it @greesybarx very fair ranking and Bodies Bodies Bodies looks so fun I’m hyped for it

dominique☼ @saokodomi just realized i can’t see bodies bodies bodies until next week just realized i can’t see bodies bodies bodies until next week https://t.co/5N6rIWe6Zb

g.o.a.t‼️ @Babypluto2k can’t wait to see Bodies Bodies Bodies && Bullet Train this week:) can’t wait to see Bodies Bodies Bodies && Bullet Train this week:)

leo k+ 🔱 @leokplus bodies bodies bodies trending i couldn’t be happier bodies bodies bodies trending i couldn’t be happier

jeff🥳 @jeffreyyaaron

Last: Fear Street: 1666 (2021) (Rewatch)

Best: Scream (1996)

Craziest: The Collector (2009)

Scariest: Cam (2018) (I’d say creepy not ‘scary’)

Next: Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) Very excited for that one. FANGORIA @FANGORIA First horror movie:

Last horror movie:

Best horror movie:

Craziest horror movie:

Scariest horror movie:

Next horror movie: First horror movie:Last horror movie:Best horror movie:Craziest horror movie:Scariest horror movie:Next horror movie: First: Probably Black Christmas (1974)Last: Fear Street: 1666 (2021) (Rewatch)Best: Scream (1996)Craziest: The Collector (2009)Scariest: Cam (2018) (I’d say creepy not ‘scary’)Next: Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)Very excited for that one. twitter.com/fangoria/statu… First: Probably Black Christmas (1974)Last: Fear Street: 1666 (2021) (Rewatch)Best: Scream (1996)Craziest: The Collector (2009)Scariest: Cam (2018) (I’d say creepy not ‘scary’)Next: Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Very excited for that one. twitter.com/fangoria/statu…

✵Ashley✵ @R3ckl3ssHarmony goblin girl @sarahmhawkinson horror fans are EATIN GOOD in August



- Bodies Bodies Bodies 8/5

- They/Them 8/5

- Resurrection 8/5

- Fall 8/12

- Beast 8/19

- Orphan: First Kill 8/19

- The Invitation 8/26 horror fans are EATIN GOOD in August - Bodies Bodies Bodies 8/5- They/Them 8/5 - Resurrection 8/5- Fall 8/12- Beast 8/19- Orphan: First Kill 8/19- The Invitation 8/26 I'm the most excited for bodies bodies bodies and orphan but I'll definitely check out the others twitter.com/sarahmhawkinso… I'm the most excited for bodies bodies bodies and orphan but I'll definitely check out the others twitter.com/sarahmhawkinso…

♡ bo ♡ @buy_my_artpop bodies bodies bodies release getting closer and still no one has RSVPd to see it with me bodies bodies bodies release getting closer and still no one has RSVPd to see it with me

As the hype and excitement surrounding the film is massive, many users on Twitter mentioned that they'd like to watch the film with a friend. The film is expected to be released in theaters on August 5, 2022.

A quick look at Bodies Bodies Bodies trailer and plot

On July 12, 2022, A24 dropped the official trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, which offers a peek into the film's bizarre world replete with several hilarious moments. Midway through the trailer, the tone shifts radically as viewers get a glimpse of some of the more frightening moments from the film. Overall, the trailer has a unique feel and fans of slasher flicks should certainly check this one out.

The film tells the story of a group of friends who gather at a secluded house for a party. The official synopsis of the film on A24 reads:

''When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.''

More details about Bodies Bodies Bodies cast

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, among others, in major roles. Stenberg has played several memorable roles in numerous films over the years, including The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, and Everything, Everything, to name a few. Her television credits include Sleepy Hollow, Netflix's The Eddy, Mr. Robinson, and many more.

Maria Bakalova has also been a part of a number of acclaimed and popular Bulgarian films throughout her career, including The Father, Transgression, and Women Do Cry, among many more. She'll be voicing the character Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including Chase Sui Wonders of Generation fame as Emma, Shiva Baby fame Rachel Sennott as Alice, Plan B actress Myha'la Herrold as Jordan, and SNL alum Pete Davidson as David. The cast also includes Lee Pace of Foundation fame, along with comedian Conner O'Malley.

The film is directed by Halina Reijn from a script penned by Sarah DeLappe. The movie is based on a screenplay written by Armenian-American writer Kristen Roupenian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far