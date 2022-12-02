"This is actually my nightmare": Susie Evans refuses to sign up for Bachelor in Paradise after split with Clayton Echard

Bachelor Nation star Susie Evans recently opened up about her dating life after her split with The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard.

While appearing on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, the reality star confessed to moving on from Echard but also explained that she wouldn't sign up for Bachelor in Paradise.

Susie revealed that it was interesting to see how several romantic connections could be formed on the beach. While she initially said that it was a great way to meet people, her experience on The Bachelor and watching season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise made her think otherwise.

Susie said:

"You can feel things out, that’s great. But then watching it back this season, having been on a show, I was like, ‘This is actually my nightmare.’ You’re on a beach, you’re in a swimsuit, like, ‘No thank you [to being] on camera in a swimsuit ever.’”

Susie Evans opens up on self care and dating life

Susie further claimed that she had great coping mechanisms to deal with the "temptations" the show has to offer on a regular basis. However, she was still not open to voluntarily signing up for the same. The Bachelor contestant further confessed to foccussing on herself for the time being.

Viewers were introduced to Susie Evans on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor (season 26). Although their relationship came to a heartbreaking end in the series, the duo confessed to getting back together on the reunion episode of the show. However, the former couple finally called it quits in September 2022.

On the podcast, she said:

“I’m definitely focusing on myself right now. I did put a lot of energy and time into my relationship and I really cared about Clayton, and I think that he was going through a lot of tough stuff as well. So, I’m really excited to be able to focus on me right now."

Susie further confessed to being open to dating. The star continued:

"I’m definitely open to dating. Somebody asked me on a date yesterday and I immediately started sweating and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Not because I’m not ready, but just because dating is scary.”

The Bachelor Nation star also confessed to breaking up with Clayton over compatibility issues. She explained how the duo weren't aligned on what they wanted from a partner or from themselves, which ultimately led to their decision to separate.

Susie, however, noted that she wouldn't change anything about her experience on the ABC dating show.

When asked if she would be open to dating inside Bachelor Nation, Susie said:

"So I would just really have to make sure that I actually, really, really like that person before I even give a first date a chance just because I think it gets complicated when people wanna talk about it.”

She revealed to having big things in store for her future, one of them being a documentary filmmaker, and would like a partner who can support her in achieving the same.

The Bachelor contestant further wished to have a lifestyle where she could "have beautiful experiences, meet incredible people."

"I need somebody that wants to see me succeed in that and, like, wants to 100 percent be my biggest fan and my biggest cheerleader and support me emotionally through that because that's a big dream."

Although she expressed a few concerns after watching her season, she credited the dating show for affording her the chance to meet some incredible women and said that she had tremendous respect for them.

Susie also told US Weekly that she was no longer in touch with Clayton. However, she also explained how she received a positive message from her former beau a month ago about feeling grateful for their relationship and the friendship they shared while being together.

