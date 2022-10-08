Is Clayton Echard dating? The Bachelor alum addresses his relationship status days after his split with Susie Evans

Days after spitting from Susie Evans, The Bachelor alum Clayton Echard opened up about his relationship status, saying that he is not keen to date anyone as of now. The reality star exclusively told E! News:

"I'm not looking to date right now. I'm not mentally healed. I can't even fathom seeing anybody in that light right now. And so, I think I'm really just taking this time to focus on myself. And I yeah, if I'm not healed, then I can't allow anybody else to be a part of my life.”

To heal himself, Clayton partnered with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America to raise awareness about his battle with body dysmorphic disorder. The Bachelor alum has also turned to therapy, exercise, and journaling to explore personal growth.

The reality stars dated for six months before calling it quits in September. The couple announced their split on Instagram, revealing they are ending their relationship for good but will cherish each other.

All about The Bachelor alum Clayton Echard and Susie Evans split

Former NFL player Clayton Echard met Susie Evans during season 26 of The Bachelor. They fell for each other, but Susie left the show after Clayton revealed he was intimate with the remaining two final contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Post her exit, Clayton realized he was in love with Susie and tried to reconnect with her after The Bachelor wrapped.

The couple reconciled and even moved in together in Clayton’s Virginia home. However, a few months later, Clayton said that the couple was relocating to different places for their career and would try a long-distance relationship. Susie was moving to Los Angeles while he was relocating to Arizona.

But a few weeks after the announcement, the couple issued a common statement on their Instagram, announcing their split in September. The split hit Clayton really hard, and he “felt abandoned.”

However, the resentment towards Susie “lasted like half a day,” and he later apologized to Susie as he wanted to “end” their relationship “on happy terms.”

Clayton blamed the criticism he received post The Bachelor as one of the main reasons for their separation. On an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine Podcast, Clayton said:

"Plus, with the backlash from the show, it became very overwhelming, very quickly.”

But despite the break-up, the former couple are “on good terms,” and they have “checked in a few times” since parting ways.

Clayton also said that he and Susie deeply understand one another. He told E! News:

"At the end of the day, we know what we've went through is different than what anyone else has experienced. So, we'll probably be one of the only few people to really understand each other in that sense."

After all the highs and lows, Clayton is still not completely dismissing the idea of appearing on another reality show to find love. He said:

"I try not to use absolutes anymore, so I'll never say never. But I just think where I'm at today, I don't know where I'll be at a year from now. Maybe I'll be in a better mental headspace, but I think part of me feels like it's ingrained in my DNA."

He added:

"I don't like placing my trust and my whole identity in someone else's hands. So I don't know if I will ever do that again."

After the break-up, Clayton and Susie still “respect and have a love for each other” and they haven't put any "promises" on the future.

