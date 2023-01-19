Who is Christina Mandrell from The Bachelor? Mother of a 5-year-old is connected to famous family members

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and will feature Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette season 19 as he takes another chance on love while on the franchise.

The show will feature 30 suitresses who will fight for his affection. One of the women set to appear on the show is Christina Mandrell, the 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee, and a mother. While she is busy making a name for herself as a content creator, Christina is the niece of Barbara Mandrell and daughter of actress and singer Irene Mandrell.

Meet Christina Mandrell ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

Christina Mandrell previously met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. During her appearance on the segment, five Season 27 suitresses appeared and made an impression on the eligible bachelor.

While she didn’t get the rose, which ensured safety from elimination in the first week of the competition, Christina brought two mini liquor bottles for the two to chug.

Christina is an actress, model, and singer who previously appeared in several movies and television shows including Hannah Montana: The Movie, A Belle for Christmas, After Darkness, Becoming Jesse Tate, and more. The Bachelor Season 27 contestant has also worked with well-known singers and appeared in music videos including Swindell’s She Had Me At Heads Carolina, Taylor Swift’s Fifteen, and Kevin Quinn’s It’s About Time.

Christina was previously married to Blake Dennis, but the two have since parted ways. She is a single mother to her five-year-old daughter, Blakely, and refers to herself as Blakely’s pet turtle’s grandmother.

Blakely often makes an appearance on her mother's Instagram page, which currently stands at 43.1K followers. Not too long ago, the proud mother took to her social media account to post about her daughter’s achievements.

In the caption, Season 27 suitress further spoke about providing children with the space to showcase their seemingly negative emotions. She stated that her daughter was not on her “best behavior” and spoke about the importance of letting kids express how they’re feeling.

The caption read:

"I think it’s natural to give the people that we trust/love the most in our lives the short end of the stick because we do feel comfortable enough to show our true feelings to them, which inevitably will, at some point, be “grumpy.”"

Christina was aware that she was going to receive negative responses when she signed up for the ABC show, and she took to Instagram to put an end to the cyberbullying she received post the announcement.

Christina felt that she needed to address the issue not just to defend her actions but also for other “hard-working mommas” out there who don’t deserve to be ridiculed for following their hearts or pursuing their dreams. She added that she’s a working mother who hasn’t given up on finding a partner.

While on the show, she hopes to find a partner in Zach who she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way. She is set to find her fairytale on The Bachelor Season 27. Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see if she does.

Poll : 0 votes