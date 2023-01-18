Who is Brianna Thorbourne from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the entrepreneur of a beauty brand

The Bachelor will return with a newly eligible Bachelor and his 30 suitors. The women, who will appear in the upcoming season to woo Zach Shallcross, are aged between 23 and 30 and are ready to fight for their potential love interest.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Brianna Thorourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City. State Management, a modeling agency in New York City, has signed Brianna as of now.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Brianna Thorbourne ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 27 will see 30 women trying to woo the eligible bachelor, Zach Shallcross.

The Bachelor season 27 cast member went to the New York Film Academy, where she did courses in Filmmaking, Cinematography, and film and video production in 2014 and worked on Tove Lo’s Stay High music video. Brianna then went to the University of Miami, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science, and her course consisted of business studies, communication, and media studies.

The entrepreneur attended Fairleigh Dickinson University to study entrepreneurship before spending time at Deerfield Academy as the associate producer of the independent student film Novocaine. She worked on another film, Callbacks, as the creator while at the university.

Brianna Thorbourne owns the beauty brand Bourne Beauty, which has 12K followers on Instagram. The company was launched in 2021, and one of the featured products in the cosmetic line is a USB-powered blending brush.

The website states:

"Bourne Beauty was created with a vision to provide a clean and empowering beauty brand, which encourages people to love and accentuate the beauty they are born with."

Before establishing Bourne Beauty, the season 27 contestant worked for several organizations, including NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises as an intern in 2017. During this time, she worked as a live production intern during the Latin Billboard Awards and managed high-talent and “high net-worth” individuals to make the production a success. She then worked as a social media manager and executive assistant for Ohh! Lashes in 2018 were followed by working as an executive assistant at Elite Reality NJ and JM Marketing Firm.

Brianna believes in giving back to society and has been a group leader for A Better Chance since 2015. She is also associated with Pueblo Ingles - Diverbo, where she volunteers as an English teacher. Animal welfare, the arts and culture, economic empowerment, politics, and poverty alleviation are some of the other causes she supports.

Brianna’s ABC bio states that she is a “boss woman” searching for love. She is smart, creative, and entrepreneurial.

It continued:

"Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up. So, she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!"

Tune in on Monday, January 24, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens when The Bachelor season 27 premieres.

