Who is Aly Jacobs from The Bachelor 2023? Atlanta native's connection to Beyonce

The Bachelor is set to return. The show will feature an eligible bachelor and several women who will try to woo him.

As part of the show, 30 women will interact and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross. One of the women vying for his love is Aly Jacobs from Atlanta, Georgia. The healthcare strategist went to the same high school as pop-queen Beyonce - Alief Elsik High School in Houston, Texas.

Aly’s ABC bio reads:

"With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love! Aly is a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal."

The Bachelor season 27 is set to air on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Aly Jacobs ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor season 27

One of the 30 women set to appear in the upcoming season of The Bachelor is Aly or Alyssa Jacobs from Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old healthcare strategist was born in Smyrna and went to Alief High School in Houston, Texas, the same school that Beyonce attended.

Aly attended Northwestern State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and accounting and was a part of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. This was followed by a master's degree in Business Administration that she earned from LSU Shreveport.

The Bachelor’s upcoming cast member started her career at The Kinkaid School for two years as a teaching assistant, followed by a special topics instructor role. Aly then went on to work at her former education institution, Northwestern State University, where she worked for three years in various roles.

She has been working as a project manager and strategic planner at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since 2020. Her LinkedIn bio states:

"My educational background and experience have cultivated my analytical skills to tell stories with numbers and figures and present my findings in a meaningful way to senior leadership."

Alyssa Jacobs believes in giving back to society and helps raise funds at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for children in Louisiana. Aly was also a mentor and community manager at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Jacobs hopes to find someone who can match her energy and is ready to get married and get a Goldendoodle. Her ABC bio states that she would like to name the pet 'Texas'. She is a proud collector of porcelain dolls and loves broccolini and hates broccoli.

For most of the women appearing on the show, Zach is a complete stranger. However, some of them, like Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, and Cat, have met Shallcross during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see what happens on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Poll : 0 votes