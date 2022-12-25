What time will The Year: 2022 air on ABC? Everything to know about the network’s primetime special

The upcoming special, The Year: 2022, is all set to air on ABC News on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 9 pm ET, which will see the television network continue to present the highlights of the year for the 12th year running.

The program will run for two hours and will be hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. The special will look back at some unforgettable moments from the year.

A clip in the official video for The Year: 2022 had a few of the most popular faces in the Hollywood industry reflecting on 2022 and spoke about some of the breakout moments. The voiceover said:

"From history-making, to history-shaking, to history-changing, to high emotion, high stakes, high drama, the year 2022 was [mindblowing], [insane]..."

The official synopsis of the ABC show reads:

"This two-hour primetime special gives viewers a look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2022, from major news events and the pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media feeds."

Which moments will be talked about on The Year: 2022?

The upcoming ABC News special will have stars talk about some of the breakthrough moments in the industry this year. 2022 was a year of marvelous accolades, credits, big budget films, award wins, controversies, scandals, and so much more. Robin Roberts, with the help of other correspondents, will help viewers gain an insight into what all transpired in 2022.

Everything from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Taylor Swift's concert tickets being sold out, and Elon Musk buying Twitter will be captured in the big list of breakthrough moments of the year 2022. One of the contributors to the video was seen stating:

"You will remember where you were when the Oscars slap went down."

The Year: 2022 will also discuss how Taylor Swift's loyal fan base overwhelmed the Ticketmaster platform, leading to multiple lawsuits against the latter. A few clips on the official teaser saw contributors looking back at other major events, including Queen Elizabeth II's death, Britney Griner being held captive and released from Russia, the ban on abortion and the protests around it, among many others.

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Other events that will be seen making part of this year's breakthrough moments on The Year: 2022 include pop culture news like Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Olivia's Wilde's relationship and break-up, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce, Abbott Elementary's big wins and many others.

The ABC special will also discuss celebrity romance and scandals, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 10-month relationship, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's romance and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' marriage, among many others. Adam Levine's affair accusations will also be making their way to one of the most controversial moments of 2022.

Harry Styles' alleged spitting on Chris Pine, how Wordle took over the world and pickleball taking over America will also be mentioned on The Year: 2022.

The upcoming special will also talk about breakout stars of the year, as well as how Time's Person of the Year, Volodymyr Zelensky, inspired the audience, and Adnan Syed being freed from jail among many other big moments.

In a statement to PEOPLE, GMA anchor Robin Roberts opened up about the special and said:

"There were so many moments that stood out to me this year it's hard to pick just one. We experienced so many highs and lows - but even in our darkest times we saw grit and resilience, and found joy and laughter - through many of 2022's most difficult times."

She continued:

"There are so many amazing moments of history to watch and people to remember in this special, and, together, we'll reflect on the incredible mark those moments and people made in our lives, I hope you'll join me December 26th."

The Year: 2022 host Robin Roberts will be accompanied by her fellow ABC News anchors and correspondents, including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Juju Chang, Ginger Zee, Linsey Davis, James Longman and Janai Norman.

