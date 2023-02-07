“Why is Zach whispering?”: The Bachelor fans react to Zach and Kaity’s date night at the museum

The Bachelor season 27 entered its third week this Monday with a brand new episode, featuring a one-on-one date between Zach and Kaity.

Episode 3 started with Zach asking Kaity on a night date. For those unaware, previous seasons always had a one-on-one date on the day, followed by dinner. This time, Zach tried something different and took Kaity during the night at a museum.

While they were the only ones in the museum, fans were confused about why they were whispering.

Ned Damk @neddamk #TheBachelor Why is Zach whispering? There are only two of them in the museum #TheBachelor Why is Zach whispering? There are only two of them in the museum 😭

Kaity returned to the Bachelor's mansion in the morning after spending the night in a tent at the museum with Zach.

“Speak up”: Fans take a dig at Zach’s voice during his date with Kaity

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 3, Zach Shallcross took Kaity on a one-on-one date to a museum at night. While their date was romantic, fans wondered why Zach was whispering the entire time, as there were only two of them in the museum.

Fans not only took a dig at Zach and Kaity’s whispering-filled date, but they also compared their date to Ben Stiller’s Night at the Museum.

Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

shae. @forethenight i know it’s a museum, but why are they whispering so much?? speak up #thebachelor i know it’s a museum, but why are they whispering so much?? speak up #thebachelor https://t.co/8TJnzgFJIw

tworibspod @tworibspod #TheBachelor The way they’re whispering for no reason is making me uncomfy The way they’re whispering for no reason is making me uncomfy 😂 #TheBachelor

Kaity and Zach’s date ended with the latter asking her to spend the night after giving her a rose. A comfy tent was set up inside the museum with two beds. The pair was seen joining the beds at night.

The remaining suitresses were jealous of Kaity’s date as she arrived the next morning. While one of them described it as a “walk of shame,” another stated that Kaity had her “fantasy suite” moment.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 synopsis

Each episode mostly ends with a rose ceremony where Zach bids farewell to a few women. In the previous episode, Victoria J., Kimberly, and Catherine left the show.

Zach gave roses to 17 women who advanced to episode 3. The ladies included:

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 reads:

“During a crucial week, Zach takes two lucky women on jaw-dropping one-on-one dates featuring prehistoric creatures and a romantic musical performance. Plus, the Bachelor Bowl returns, featuring Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates and Hannah Storm.”

Kaity and Aly got the chance to go on a one-on-one date in episode 3, while the remaining ladies went for a group date with Zach.

By the end of the latest episode, Zach might eliminate more women from the season.

The Bachelor season 27 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

