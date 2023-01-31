The Bachelor season 27 episode 2: Who received roses and who were sent home?

The Bachelor 2023 premiered last week on ABC, featuring Zach Shallcross and 30 women. In episode 2, the show commenced this season’s second rose ceremony, sending a few more suitresses home.

In the first episode, Zach sent home 10 women. The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 ended with the lead star giving roses to 17 ladies and sending three suitresses home.

Host Jesse Palmer informed the contestants at the beginning of the episode that Zach had decided to do things in a different way. Unlike other seasons, the hunk slightly changed the format and opted to give time to each suitress.

After having one-on-one interactions with all 20 women, Zach decided to let go of three of them in the rose ceremony, which aired on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Episode 2 rose ceremony results: 17 in, 3 out

Three suitresses received roses from Zach Shallcross before the ceremony. One was Christina Mandrell, who received her rose during her one-on-one date with Zach. The remaining two were Katherine and Jess, who were given roses during their respective group dates.

Take a look at the names of the contestants who received roses during The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 rose ceremony:

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anastasia, 30, from San Diego, California.

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Bailey, 27, from Nashville, Tennessee.

Brianna, 24, from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Christina, 26, from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25, from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26, from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Kylee, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mercedes, 24, from Bloomfield, Iowa

The ladies who were sent home in the latest episode were:

Victoria J., 30, from Fort Worth, Texas

Kimberly, 30, from Los Angeles, California

Catherine “Cat,” 26, from New York, New York

Fans were sad to see Cat go home as she became the queen of expression in the dating series.

katie @katie_bachfan Oh no I'm so sad Cat is going home!!! #thebachelor Oh no I'm so sad Cat is going home!!! #thebachelor

Post the ceremony, Zach toasted with the ladies who advanced to the next round.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 recap

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 2, the show started with the ladies settling into the Bachelor mansion. A group of eight then went on a group date with Zach Shallcross, where American rapper Latto and three Bachelor Nation alums — Victoria (Season 24), Tahzjuan (Season 23), and Courtney (Season 16) — joined the cast.

The contestants were challenged to showcase their “bad bit*h” energy before they got the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with Zach. A tale in the twist arrived when Tahzjuan crashed the group date and told Zach that she wanted to get in the mix, but he refused as he felt it would not be fair to the ladies. On the first group date, he gave a rose to Katherine.

The episode then moved on to Zach’s first one-on-one date, which was with Christina. He took her to his hometown to celebrate his mother’s birthday. On their evening date, Christina revealed that she was the mother of a 5-year-old daughter. Although Zach was shaken, he decided to give her a chance and so gave her a rose.

The next segment was the second group date, where the remaining ladies were invited. By the end of this date, Zach gave a rose to Jess. The episode ended with a rose ceremony where The Bachelor star picked 17 women for the next round and sent three home.

The Bachelor season 27 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

