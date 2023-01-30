What is Latto’s net worth? Meet the popular rapper as she’s set to appear in The Bachelor 2023 episode 2

The Bachelor season 27 will feature a special guest in the upcoming episode. Set to make an appearance on the ABC dating show is popular rapper Latto. She is 24 years old and was born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Atlanta. The winner of The Rap Show 2016 has a net worth of $2 million, which is credited to her musical career.

The rap artist signed a deal with RCA in 2020 and released her EP, titled, Big Latto, the previous year. During her appearance on the show, Latto will challenge the contestants to channel their “bad b**** energy.”

The Bachelor season 27’s new episode will air on Monday, January 30.

The Bachelor’s guest Latto began writing music at a young age

The 24-year-old rapper Alyssa Michelle Stephens aka Lato was born in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Georgia when she was only two years old, and began writing music at the age of 10.

She attended Lovejoy High School but was bullied due to her interracial background. She eventually decided to own it and adopted the stage name Miss Mulatto (mulatto is offensive slang for a person of mixed ancestry). Ultimately, it changed to Latto.

In 2016, Latto was a contestant on Lifetime’s The Rap Game and came out victorious. Her victory earned her a record contract with So So Def Records, however, The Bachelor guest star turned the deal down and chose to establish herself as an independent artist since she was unhappy with the amount of money offered.

In 2018, Latto, then known as Mulatto, had a breakthrough with B**** from da Souf, which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. That same year, she released a mixtape, along with two more EPs, Big Latto and Hit the Latto.

Two years later, The Bachelor season 27's special guest was signed by RCA Records, and with them she released a promotional single, No Hook, followed by He Say She Say. In July, she released her single Muwop, which featured Gucci Mane, after she recreated the rapper’s album covers. The same year, she appeared in Cardi B’s WAP, and was included in XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class.

Over the years, The Bachelor guest star has received her fair share of backlash due to her stage name being colorist, and in 2021, she officially changed it to Latto. The following year, she was named MTV’s Global Push Artist of the Month in February, and the following month she became the first female rapper from Atlanta to have a gold and platinum solo record.

The rapper is also an entrepreneur and opened her own store, Pittstop Clothing, in 2017 in Jonesboro, Georgio, and is now ready to make an appearance on the ABC show, where she will challenge Zach Shallcross’s suitresses to channel their inner “bad b**** energy.”

The Bachelor season 27 is focused on Zach's quest for love

The Bachelor season 27 started with 30 women. Each week, some will leave the show until Zach finds the love of his life and the recipient of the Final Rose. Latto is set to make an appearance in season 27 episode 2, however, she’s not the only one.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode states that an unexpected guest will interrupt the party and the “date’s challenge” will take on a whole new meaning.

Tune in on Monday, January 30, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

