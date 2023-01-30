The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

ABC premiered The Bachelor season 27 last Monday, featuring this season's lead Zach Shallcross and 30 suitresses.

The first episode also held the season’s first rose ceremony. By the end of the installment, Zach had singled out 19 women for the next round. They will now appear in The Bachelor season 27, episode 2, which will air on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

In the upcoming episode, Zach will spend time with the ladies in an effort to get to know them better. Many star guests will also help The Bachelor lead in decision-making before the next rose ceremony.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 airs on Hulu the next day

Fans can also watch the second episode the next day on the network’s site or on Hulu. The opening episode is also available on Hulu.

If viewers don’t have access to the ABC channel, they can opt for various live streaming services, including YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling, and Philo.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the upcoming installment will feature Zach Shallcross going on dates with 19 women. Unlike other seasons, the show’s lead star has also decided to go on a one-on-one date with each suitress.

The upcoming episode will also welcome American rapper 'Latto' and a few Bachelor Nation alums during Zach’s group date. The guests will help him in getting to know the women better through a challenge.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 explains what fans can expect from the two-hour episode. The description for the first half of the episode reads:

“Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all of his remaining women will go on a date this week, giving them each the chance to take the next step on their journeys to potential love.”

Hinting at the challenges, the description reads on:

“First up, on a confidence-boosting group date, the women are challenged to channel their bad b**** energy by 'Latto' and some of Bachelor Nation’s baddest b****es, but when an unexpected guest interrupts the after party, the date’s challenge takes on a whole new meaning.”

Zach will then begin the one-on-one date series and will take his first suitress to his hometown of Anaheim Hills, California.

The synopsis further stated:

“Later, Zach takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family. The remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party. It’s still early but with connections forming quickly, some women begin to question where their relationships stand.”

The suitresses, who received roses in episode one and will feature in the upcoming episode include Greer, Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Kimberly, Kylee, Catherine, Mercedes, and two more.

In the premiere episode, Zach bid farewell to 11 contestants, including Madison (self-eliminated), Rebecca, Chandralekha, Brianna, Vanessa, Cara, Holland, Olivia L., Sonia, Olivia M., and Viktoria E.

The Bachelor season 27 will air new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can watch previous episodes on the network’s site or on Hulu.

