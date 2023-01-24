Why was Madison sent home before the rose ceremony? Fans criticize The Bachelor contestant online

The Bachelor season 27 premiered on ABC on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross and his 30 suitresses.

While the first hour of episode 1 was filled with introductions, the second half featured Zach having one-on-one interactions with the ladies. Madison Johnson from Dilworth, Minnesota, was seen crying and creating drama in the first episode.

She was seen instigating other girls when Zach would kiss someone. Madison then crashed Zach’s private conversation with Brooklyn because she wanted to kiss him. After their first kiss, neither party felt any spark.

From that moment on, Madison was seen crying and stating that she gave up a lot to be with Zach. Before the rose ceremony, she went up to him and said that she would not want to force him to be with her. Zach, too, explained that he didn’t feel they were compatible, so he sent her home.

Fans slammed Madison for her dramatic behavior on The Bachelor

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 1, Madison appeared insecure and desperate for Zach Shallcross’ attention. And when things didn’t go as expected, she started crying and throwing tantrums.

Madison received a lot of flak on Twitter for her dramatic behavior. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Liz Olsson @Liz_olsson Me when Madison said she gave up her whole life for Zach. #thebachelor Me when Madison said she gave up her whole life for Zach. #thebachelor https://t.co/mTiw7whYfa

Monique @Ashley_thegr8 #TheBachelor Madison, it’s night ONE. You’re doing ENTIRELY too much for the first night. She pushed too hard, too fast Madison, it’s night ONE. You’re doing ENTIRELY too much for the first night. She pushed too hard, too fast 🚩🚩🚩 🚩 #TheBachelor

kenz ⁷ @btsvice #TheBachelor now madison is so creepy. she’s really doing too much. HE DONT LIKE YOU now madison is so creepy. she’s really doing too much. HE DONT LIKE YOU 😭😭😭 #TheBachelor

Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10 Madison saying she devoted her life to this when it’s literally only been a few hours is pure bachelor material 🤣 #TheBachelor Madison saying she devoted her life to this when it’s literally only been a few hours is pure bachelor material 🤣 #TheBachelor

Kierra Jackson @KierraAJackson #bachelor Every season a girl like Madison comes on the show wasting space with this weak drama. Like it is just night one. #thebachelor Every season a girl like Madison comes on the show wasting space with this weak drama. Like it is just night one. #thebachelor #bachelor

Em @EmsBurnerAccnt #thebachelor If I were Madison, I would have had to immediately enter the witness protection program or assume an entirely new identity after this night If I were Madison, I would have had to immediately enter the witness protection program or assume an entirely new identity after this night 😂 #thebachelor https://t.co/9wta0nu1rh

After an awkward kiss with Zach, Madison Johnson cried throughout the episode until she was sent home, before the rose ceremony.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zach spoke about the particular situation with Madison. He said:

“With that instance, I don’t put any fault on anyone. If you have to force anything, it shouldn’t be. We’re all there hopefully to find love and to be open to the chance, but you can’t force that feeling, and it’s either there or it isn’t.”

Zach continued:

“With a forced kiss, I wasn’t a fan of that. That was more than telling that, ‘OK, I just don’t think it’s gonna be us, and forcing a kiss isn’t gonna help us.’ But it is so overwhelming in that house. You’ve got a million things going on at once that sometimes you do silly, goofy things.”

As per ABC’s bio, Madison Johnson is a 26-year-old business owner from Fargo, North Dakota.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 1 rose ceremony

After Madison left, host Jesse Palmer announced that it was time to hold the first rose ceremony of The Bachelor season 27.

Greer Blitzer received the first impression rose, which meant she was safe from elimination in the next rose ceremony round. In addition to her, Zach picked 18 ladies and gave them roses.

Those 18 women are Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Kimberly, Kylee, Catherine, and Mercedes.

Contestants who were sent home after the rose ceremony included Rebecca, Brianna, Cara, Holland, Chandralekha, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia, Vanessa, and Viktoria E.

The official synopsis of the first episode read:

“Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses.”

The show will now return next week on Monday, January 30, 2023, with a lot of drama and entertainment.

The Bachelor 2023 will air a new episode every Monday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes