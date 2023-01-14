Lifetime movie Burned by Love cast list

Burned by Love, Lifetime's upcoming feature, brings a new twist to cliched romance stories. After the heartwarming romances we witnessed on the channel this holiday season, it is time to get back to something different. With this in mind, Lifetime is bringing its viewers a brand new romance, seasoned with some thrills.

A mystery thriller, Burned by Love tells the story of a divorced woman who thinks that she has finally met her perfect match on an online dating site. However, things take a dark turn when she discovers that the man she thinks is the love of her life is actually a scammer who is harboring the intention of destroying her life. Things get worse when the man turns into a violent stalker when the woman decides to take steps against him.

Burned by Love cast list

Before the Lifetime movie airs, here is the cast list for the mystery thriller.

Shiva Negar

Shiva Negar, who was born on May 29, 1988, is an Iranian-Canadian actress and model. She was born in Iran and raised in Turkey and Canada. As a child, she used to perform at piano and guitar recitals and in singing competitions, and she was also involved in plays and theater in high school.

Negar rose to prominence for her performance as Annika Ogden in the CBS Films/Lionsgate Blockbuster Movie American Assassin, which earned her a spot on Variety Magazine's 10 Canadians to watch. Shiva Negar's first feature was in a supporting role in the film Lost Journey, and she has also appeared in films such as Becoming Burlesque and television shows such as My Babysitter's a Vampire, Heartland, Seal Team, and The Cleaning Lady. The 34-year-old will be starring in the lead role in Lifetime's Burned by Love.

Dillon Casey

Dillon Francis Casey, who was born on October 29, 1983, is an American-born Canadian actor and producer who is best known for his role as Sean Pierce in The CW action-thriller television series Nikita. He was raised in Ontario but moved to his birthplace in Toronto to return to his roots. Here he was picked for the role of Trevor Lemonde in the short-running CBC show, MVP. The show was his breakthrough in Hollywood.

After that, Casey relocated to Los Angeles, California, where he bagged a number of guest roles on shows like Warehouse 13 and The Vampire Diaries and recurring roles on Valemont, Being Erica, and Skins. Dillon Casey is most notable for his role as Brad in an episode of Torchwood: Miracle Day.

Fame came for Casey in 2011 when he was cast as Navy SEAL Sean Pierce in Nikita, a role that was initially decided to be a short-term recurring role but was upgraded to a series regular. Following the series, the actor attained his first lead role in the movie Creature, which was released in September 2011. Dillon Casey can also be seen starring in The Vow, Backpackers, Remedy, and guest starring in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Viewers will see him in Burned by Love next.

Drew Nelson

Drew Nelson is a Canadian voice, stage, film, and television actor who is best known for voicing Duncan on the Canadian cartoon series Total Drama and playing Matt Sayles in The Strain. He has also guest-starred and appeared as an extra in a number of movies and TV shows, including Friends, Fringe, Supernatural, and Rookie Blue.

Currently, the actor is working on a project called Lost Ones as a writer-producer. He will also be starring in an undisclosed role in Burned by Love.

Catch Burned By Love this Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 8 PM ET on Lifetime.

