Lifetime's Let's Get Physical cast list: Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Irwin and others star in new thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller drama, Let's Get Physical, is set to premiere on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The movie is based on a true story and follows a fitness instructor who leads a complicated double life. The official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

''Inspired by actual events, Let’s Get Physical is the story of fitness instructor Sadie who by day, taught fitness and dance to soccer moms, but by night led a double life running a sophisticated prostitution ring with a customer list that included very prominent men in the community.''

The description further states:

''After an anonymous tip, authorities raided her studio, leading to Sadie’s indictment and ignited a firestorm in the small town leading everyone to ask, who exactly was on the client list.''

The movie stars Jenna Dewan in the lead role, along with many others essaying key supporting roles.

Let's Get Physical cast list: Jenna Dewan and others are sure to deliver memorable performances

1) Jenna Dewan as Sadie Smith

Actress Jenna Dewan portrays the lead role of Sadie Smith in Let's Get Physical. As a woman who leads an extremely complicated and dark double life, it'll be interesting to see how Dewan's character pans out in the movie. Dewan's other acting credits include Step Up, The Rookie, and The Resident, to name a few.

2) Jennifer Irwin as April Macintosh

Jennifer Irwin appears in the role of April Macintosh in Let's Get Physical. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Besides Let's Get Physical, Irwin has starred in several popular films and shows like The Goldbergs, Working the Engels, iZombie, and many more.

3) Michael Consuelos as Petey

Riverdale star Michael Consuelos will essay the role of Petey in the new Lifetime thriller film. Other details about his character are not known at this point. TV audiences will recognize Michael Consuelos as a young Hiram Lodge in The CW's Riverdale.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Let's Get Physical stars several other talented stars in major crucial supporting roles, like:

Bradley Stryker as Marty Macintosh

Barbara Wallace as Nana

Jilena Cori as Lynn Rogers

Seth Isaac Johnson as Ben Martin

Pete Graham as Gerald Quinn

Let's Get Physical is helmed by noted director Robin Hays and is based on a script penned by writers Margaux Froley and Kelly Fullerton. Hays is a noted filmmaker known for her work on Yellow, Post No Bills, and Alive in Joburg. Lead actress Jenna Dewan also serves as an executive producer.

Based on the synopsis, fans expect a thrilling and engrossing crime drama series, replete with mysterious characters with complicated motives. Viewers who like true crime flicks and enjoyed Lifetime's other thriller movies like Secrets at the Inn, Fit to Kill, and How to Live Your Best Death should check this out.

You can watch Let's Get Physical on Lifetime on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

