Lifetime's Secrets at the Inn cast list: Tamara Almeida, Spencer Macpherson and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller film, Secrets at the Inn, is all set to premiere on the network on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The movie tells the story of a woman who raises her niece after the death of her sister. The official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

''In this mysterious thriller with a surprise twist ending, a woman assumes responsibility for her niece after her estranged sister dies renovating a historic inn. As strange things begin to happen at the inn, she questions everyone around her–from her troubled niece to the handsome contractor to her niece’s mischievous boyfriend.''

The film stars Spencer Macpherson, Tamara Almedia, among many others, in major roles. Read on to find out more details about the cast of the new Lifetime movie.

Secrets at the Inn cast list: Tamara Almedia and others feature in pivotal roles in new thriller movie

1) Tamara Almedia as Natalie Flores

Tamara Almedia plays the role of Natalie Flores in the film. Based on the synopsis and various reports online, Almedia seems to be playing the protagonist, who decides to raise her niece following the death of her sister.

Viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from Almedia in this significant role. Apart from Secrets at the Inn, Almeida has appeared in Good Witch, Revenge Delivered, and Heroes Reborn, to name a few.

2) Spencer Macpherson as Elijah Miller

Actor Spencer Macpherson essays the role of Elijah Miller in Secrets at the Inn. Macpherson is expected to be essaying the contractor, while playing a key role in the film.

Viewers will recognize Macpherson as Charles Valois from the popular CW show, Reign. He's also starred in Honeybee, Brotherhood, and Extracurricular.

3) Zoë Belkin as Sabrina Flores

Zoë Belkin (Image via IMDb)

Zoë Belkin stars as Sabrina Flores in the movie. Not many details about her character are known at this point.

Belkin is known for her performances in Lifetime's Ice Road Killer, The Latest Buzz, Perfect Sisters, and many more.

4) Luke Humphrey as Andy Bertrand

Luke Humphrey dons the role of Andry Bertrand, details about which are being kept under tight wraps.

Humphrey is best known for his role as John Wayne Bobbitt in the television flick, I Was Lorena Bobbitt. Apart from that, he's starred in films and shows like Trench 11, Chateau Laurier, and Tiny Pretty Things.

Apart from these actors, the film also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Milton Barnes as Sheriff Kelly

Zoe Doyle as Sarah Parsons

Paulino Nunes as Paolo

The film is directed by Leo Scherman and is based on a script written by David Goulet. Scherman is a noted filmmaker from Toronto who is known for his work on the show Cock'd Gunns and the war film Trench 11.

Based on the synopsis of Secrets at the Inn, viewers can look forward to a gripping, character-driven thriller, something similar in tone to Lifetime's other popular movies like Dating Hell and How to Live Your Best Death.

Dont' miss Secrets at the Inn airing from Friday, October 7, 2022, only on Lifetime.

