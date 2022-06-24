Lifetime's Ice Road Killer cast list: Sarah Allen, Zoë Belkin and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's upcoming movie, Ice Road Killer, is set to premiere on the network on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The film revolves around a mother and daughter who set out on a joyous road trip to a secluded northern cabin. Things take a shocking turn when they pick up a hitchiker who turns out to be a thief.

The movie stars Sarah Allen and Zoë Belkin in the lead roles, along with various others in significant supporting roles. Take a look at the cast of the film.

The Ice Road Killer cast guide

Sarah Allen as Helen Taylor

Sarah Allen (Photo by Frazer Harrison courtesy of Getty Images/via IMDb)

Sarah Allen stars in the lead role as Helen Taylor. Allen is a noted Canadian actress who's best known for portraying the character of Rebecca Flynt in the horror series, Being Human. She's also appeared in pivotal roles in many other films and shows, including The Best Laid Plans, Remedy, Bury The Past, The Retreat, and many more.

Zoë Belkin as Carly

Zoë Belkin (Image via IMDb)

Zoë Belkin plays the role of Carly in Ice Road Killer. 29-year-old Belkin received significant popularity with her role as Rebecca Harper in Family Channel's sitcom, The Latest Buzz. Apart from that, Belkin has appeared in many other films and shows, including Breakout Kings, Flashpoint, Perfect Sisters, Rookie Blue, and many more.

Colton Royce as Officer Matthews

Colton Royce (Image via IMDb)

Colton Royce stars as Officer Matthews in the film. Over the years, Royce has worked extensively in theatre, film, and television. As an actor, Royce is known for his roles in Deadly House Call, Obsessed to Death, Road Trip Romance, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Michael Swatton

Erica Anderson

Connor McMahon

The film is directed by Max McGuire from a script penned by Shawn Riopelle.

Ice Road Killer plot

Ice Road Killer follows a mother and daughter whose joyous road trip turns into a nightmare after they pick up a hitchhiker who turns out to be a robber. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''During a road trip to a remote northern cabin, a mother and her teenage daughter pick up a young hitchhiker who turns out to be a thief fleeing a cold-blooded killer, only to become his next target.''

The network hasn't released a trailer or preview of the film, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping thriller that'll keep you on the edge of your seats. Viewers familiar with the network's thriller catalogue will certainly find the film interesting. The film premieres a day after another highly anticipated thriller drama, titled He's Not Worth Dying For, airs. Fans of psychological thriller movies can tune into the network this weekend and have an absolute blast.

You can watch Ice Road Killer on Lifetime on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

