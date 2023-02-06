The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 release date and air time on ABC

The Bachelor season 27 returns for another episode this week, and in the upcoming episode, Zach will take two suitresses on a date. To spice things up, Zach decides to not have the usual cocktail party this week.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"During a crucial week, Zach takes two lucky women on jaw-dropping one-on-one dates featuring prehistoric creatures and a romantic musical performance. Plus, the Bachelor Bowl returns, featuring Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates and Hannah Storm."

The Bachelor season 27 episode 3 is set to air on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The upcoming episode of The Bachelor will see Zach taking Katie on a museum date

The upcoming episode of The Bachelor will feature one-on-one dates, The Bachelor Bowl, and guest appearances. According to a promo uploaded on social media, Hannah Storm, Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, and Antonio Gates will make an appearance during “Bachelor Bowl Cinco.”

Jesse Palmer said that the event is the most highly anticipated sporting event of the year. The contestants will take a leap of faith and jump off a plane for love.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Jesse asks the women how they’re feeling after the upcoming episode’s dates. After getting a scattered “great” from the group, he tells them about the upcoming rose ceremony in the episode. He said:

"Zach has decided that he doesn’t feel he needs the cocktail party tonight. Cause Zach wants to have a pool party tonight."

The Bachelor’s Zach says that the pool party is so much better than a formal cocktail party, noting that everyone looked like they are having a great time. However, that’s not entirely true as Brianna is seen talking to another cast member about having a bad day.

She shares that she’s having a super emotional day. When she entered the ABC dating show, she thought everything was going to fall into place. However, that hasn’t happened yet, and Brianna added that it’s confusing for her when she sees other connections being formed and has a feeling that she’s going to go home that day.

Another promo suggests that Zach takes Katie to the Natural History Museum for a one-on-one date where he asks her if she’d like to spend the night there with him. In a confessional, The Bachelor season 27 contestant said that the fact that it’s just him and her there is very special to her.

Back at the house, the other women are seen discussing the date as they don’t think Katie’s going to come back at night, and they’re right. Anastasia said that she was worried because she can truly see them together.

The previous episode featured the second rose ceremony and sent more women home. Zach decided to do things differently in the previous episode and gave every suitress a chance to spend time with him alone. Three women received roses ahead of the ceremony, followed by 17 women during the ceremony. Those who went ahead were Victoria J, Kimberly, and Catherine “Cat”

Tune in on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the upcoming episode of season 27.

Poll : 0 votes