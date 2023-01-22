Who is Kaity Biggar from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the contestant ahead of her appearance on the ABC show

Tech Executive Zach Shallcross is all set to find a wife amongst the 30 women participating in The Bachelor season 27. The show will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

ER nurse Kaity Biggar is one of the contestants who will try to win Zach’s heart while competing to get more one-on-one time with him. She is 27 years old and currently lives in Austin, Texas. The series description reads:

"To find his true love and life partner, a bachelor dates a group of women, over several weeks, who compete in a series of challenges that are meant to prove their compatibility with him."

The Bachelor season 27 contestant Kaity Biggar works as a travel nurse

Kaity is from Kingston, Ontario, and grew up figure skating. She now works as a travel nurse for the Kingston Health Sciences Center and is very “passionate” about her career. Other than that, she has a great sense of humor and is down to Earth. She calls herself “100% wife material” and is looking for her “forever Prince Charming.” In her ABC description, she said:

"I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man."

Biggar wants to start a family soon, and it would be a deal breaker if her partner did not want kids. She also enjoys swimming and roller coasters, according to her ABC description. She is also not afraid of sliding into the DMs.

Kaity attended Laurentian University to earn an undergraduate degree in nursing and graduated in June 2019. According to her Instagram, Kaity loves the beach and often posts pictures of her two dogs on her social media accounts. She has more than 3800 followers on Instagram.

Zach has already met five potential partners on The Bachelorette season 19 finale

Zach was first seen in The Bachelorette season 19 but quit the show after realizing that Rachel Recchia was not his perfect match. He finished third in the season, and on September 20, 2022, he was named the show's lead for season 27.

ABC's description of the show reads:

"After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

It further reads:

"Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres."

Zach has met 5 of his prospective partners on The Bachelorette season 19 finale, including Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat, and Christina. The show was filmed in several nations, including Estonia, The Bahamas, Hungary, England, and Thailand. Production on the show started on September 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Some notable contestants in the series include Miss Florida World 2019 Lekha Ravi, Miss South Carolina 2018 Davia Bunch, and singer Barbara Mandrell. Mike Fleiss is the show's producer, while Jesse Palmer is the host.

Watch the season premiere of ABC's popular dating show on January 23 to find out if Kaity can win Zach's heart. Fans can watch the series on the ABC network's website after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes