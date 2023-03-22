15+ K-pop idols who attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert: BTS, BLACKPINK, and more

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles' Seoul concert on March 20, 2023, drew in a large audience that included many K-pop idols (including BTS and BLACKPINK). This was the former One Direction member's first concert in South Korea, and it took place at the KSPO Dome, with over 15,000 people in attendance.
Part of Love On Tour, which kicked off on September 4, 2021, in the United States of America, Harry Styles performed many of his hits, including Watermelon Sugar, Golden, and What Makes You Beautiful from his One Direction days.
Styles was promoting his albums Fine Line and Harry’s House, the latter of which won him Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
The concert in Seoul was his fourth concert in Asia, with previous concerts already having taken place in Bangkok (Thailand), Bulacan (Philippines), and Singapore City (Singapore) earlier this month.
Styles' next concerts will take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on March 25 and 26, 2023.
BTS, BLACKPINK, and more K-pop idols who showed their support at Harry Styles' concert in Seoul
In addition to the large number of K-pop idols who were present at the As It Was singer's concert, a number of Korean celebrities were also part of the audience.
K-drama star Park Hyung-sik was seen enjoying himself with BTS' V (Kim Tae-hyung), while actor Lee Dong-hwi, rapper WOODZ, and model Irene Kim posted snippets from the concert on their respective Instagram stories.
1) BTS' V, 2) Jung Kook, 3) RM, and 4) SUGA
5) BLACKPINK's Rosé and 6) Jennie
7) ATEEZ's Wooyoung
8) Somi
9) ENHYPEN's NI-KI, 10) Jay, 11) Jake, and 12) Sunghoon
13) MONSTA X’s Hyungwon
14) PENTAGON's Kino and 15) Shinwon
16) Super Junior’s Donghae
Apart from the above K-pop stars, TWICE's Nayeon and Momo, members of aespa, and soloist Holland also showed their support for Harry Styles at his Seoul concert.
The Late Night Talking singer will conclude the Asian leg of his tour on March 25 in Tokyo and will take a break of about two months before embarking on his European tour.
Starting off with Denmark on May 13, Harry Styles is all set to perform in over 15 cities in Europe before concluding in Italy's Reggio Emilia on July 22, 2023.
