15+ K-pop idols who attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert: BTS, BLACKPINK, and more

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles' Seoul concert on March 20, 2023, drew in a large audience that included many K-pop idols (including BTS and BLACKPINK). This was the former One Direction member's first concert in South Korea, and it took place at the KSPO Dome, with over 15,000 people in attendance.

Part of Love On Tour, which kicked off on September 4, 2021, in the United States of America, Harry Styles performed many of his hits, including Watermelon Sugar, Golden, and What Makes You Beautiful from his One Direction days.

Styles was promoting his albums Fine Line and Harry’s House, the latter of which won him Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The concert in Seoul was his fourth concert in Asia, with previous concerts already having taken place in Bangkok (Thailand), Bulacan (Philippines), and Singapore City (Singapore) earlier this month.

Styles' next concerts will take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on March 25 and 26, 2023.

BTS, BLACKPINK, and more K-pop idols who showed their support at Harry Styles' concert in Seoul

In addition to the large number of K-pop idols who were present at the As It Was singer's concert, a number of Korean celebrities were also part of the audience.

K-drama star Park Hyung-sik was seen enjoying himself with BTS' V (Kim Tae-hyung), while actor Lee Dong-hwi, rapper WOODZ, and model Irene Kim posted snippets from the concert on their respective Instagram stories.

1) BTS' V, 2) Jung Kook, 3) RM, and 4) SUGA

BTS' V posted a snippet from Harry Styles' concert (left), before posting a picture of all four members of the Dynamite group with the British popstar (right) on his Instagram stories. Leader RM also posted a similar picture on his story (not pictured). Fans were especially excited about the interaction because this is the second time that BTS members have been to a Harry Styles concert, having attended one in LA in December 2021. (Images via Instagram/ @thv)

5) BLACKPINK's Rosé and 6) Jennie

Rosé and Jennie from BLACKPINK also were at the concert, as evidenced by Rosé's stories on Instagram. The two K-pop idols apparently also recommended a restaurant for the British singer to try, and pre-paid for his meal as a surprise. (Images via Instagram/ @roses_are_rosie)

7) ATEEZ's Wooyoung

Posting a picture on ATEEZ's official Instagram account to commemorate his support, Wooyoung was another K-pop idol who was present at Harry Styles' concert. Image via Instagram/ @ateez_official)

8) Somi

Another K-pop idol who was spotted enjoying herself at the Harry Styles concert was THEBLACKLABEL's Somi, who is best known for her singles DUMB DUMB and BIRTHDAY. (Images via Instagram/ @somsomi0309)

9) ENHYPEN's NI-KI, 10) Jay, 11) Jake, and 12) Sunghoon

Members of fourth-gen K-pop idol group ENHYPEN, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and NI-KI were spotted by fans at the Seoul concert of Harry Styles. Jay is known to be a huge fan of the As It Was singer, and expressed his enthusiasm for his concert on Weverse. (Images via Twitter/ @Sunoo_Mylenxx, @hooniebaekgu, and @selvia_meyra1D )

13) MONSTA X’s Hyungwon

Fans of K-pop idol group MONSTA X spotted member Hyungwon (pictured extreme right) at the Seoul concert of Harry Styles, managing to snap a few pictures of his low-key appearance at the show. (Images via Twitter/ @margwonnie and @MonstaX___INA)

14) PENTAGON's Kino and 15) Shinwon

K-pop idols Shinwon and Kino from PENTAGON also made it a point to attend the Seoul concert. In fact, Kino was so taken by the show that he said that he hoped to be a performer like Harry Styles on the same stage soon. (Images via Instagram/ @831x10)

16) Super Junior’s Donghae

Veteran K-pop idol Donghae from Super Junior was also present at Harry Styles' concert, posting a story saying that he enjoyed himself. (Images via Instagram/ @leedonghae and Twitter/ @_kimiganaitara)

Apart from the above K-pop stars, TWICE's Nayeon and Momo, members of aespa, and soloist Holland also showed their support for Harry Styles at his Seoul concert.

The Late Night Talking singer will conclude the Asian leg of his tour on March 25 in Tokyo and will take a break of about two months before embarking on his European tour.

Starting off with Denmark on May 13, Harry Styles is all set to perform in over 15 cities in Europe before concluding in Italy's Reggio Emilia on July 22, 2023.

