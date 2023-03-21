“HarryTan”: BTS fans gush over Bangtan’s picture with Harry Styles post his Seoul concert

On March 21, a night after attending Harry Styles’ Seoul concert, BTS leader RM posted a picture featuring members SUGA, V, and Jungkook with the Adore You singer.

In the picture shared via RM’s Instagram stories, the Bangtan members can be seen standing alongside Harry Styles, who does the signature “V” pose. The BTS members were dressed casually and tried to conceal their identities with masks and caps.

BTS’ RM put up a simple pink heart emoji while posting the picture on his personal Instagram account. V shared the same picture on his personal Instagram account as well.

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans took to social media to gush over Bangtan’s picture with Harry Styles. “HarryTan”, @sofieex20 wrote on Twitter, combining Harry and “Tan” from Bangtan to create a brand new moniker, “HarryTan”.

BTS fans react to Bangtan meeting Harry Styles and hope for a collab between them

On March 20, BTS’ leader RM posted a picture of the banner given out at Harry Styles’ concert, confirming that he was attending the latter's Love on Tour concert in Seoul.

Shortly after that, several Korean ARMYs who were attending the concert could spot BTS members V, RM, Jungkook, and SUGA enjoying Harry Styles’ concert. While their faces weren’t clearly visible due to the face masks and hats they were wearing, the Bangtan members’ aura was unmissable in the sea of fans attending the concert.

Post-concert, BTS members RM, SUGA, V, and Jungkook met up with Harry Styles and even posed for a photo together. Leader RM can be seen donning a beige jacket and trousers and leaning on V’s shoulder, who stood out in his blazing red jacket and tousled hair.

SUGA was dressed in all-black with a leopard print bucket hat to complete the look, and finally, Jungkook, who was crouching below, was seen wearing an all-black striped hoodie and mask to cover his mouth. BTS fans took to social media to gush over the viral photo, hoping that the two megastars would collaborate in the near future.

However, this isn’t the first time BTS members are attending Harry Styles’ concert. Back in 2021, members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and j-hope attended Harry Styles’ show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where they were seen grooving and enjoying their time.

The members even made friends with Juice singer Lizzo and her sister, and the latter even gushed about meeting Bangtan members on social media. Although Harry Styles hasn’t posted a photo with the Butter singers yet, he showed his love for the Korean juggernaut group by playing their hit disco-pop song Dynamite before the show.

Actor Park Hyung-sik also attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert and was seated somewhere next to V. ARMYs are aware that Park Hyung-sik and V are part of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy, and have been best friends ever since they worked together in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Bangtan members weren’t the only ones who attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert; BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, Jay, Jake, and Ni-ki, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, Jeon Somi, Holland, Monsta X’s Hyungwon, Pentagon’s Shinwon and Kino, Lee Dong-hwi, and WOODZ were in attendance as well.

In fact, BLACKPINK’s Rosé shared a photo with Harry Styles welcoming him to Korea.

What are BTS members up to?

Bangtan members are currently on a break from group activities and are pursuing their solo endeavors.

The group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently in the military, and member SUGA is prepping for his first-ever solo world trek, the Agust-D tour, starting with the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, followed by Asia through May and June, with Japan tour stops to be added at a later date.

j-hope has applied for the termination of his military postponement. This means he will be eligible for military service anytime soon. The announcement was made via the group’s agency, BIG HIT MUSIC. Leader RM is basking in the success of his recent collaboration song, Smoke Sprite, with SE SO NEON’s SO! YoON!

Jimin is currently releasing teasers and promotional material for his debut solo album FACE, due on March 24 at 1 pm KST. V recently graced the cover issue of Elle Korea, and the group's youngest member Jungkook’s activities aren’t known yet.

