“My Loves”: BTS fans react to Jin’s first Instagram post with Jimin and J-hope since military enlistment

On March 4, BTS’ oldest member Jin took to his personal Instagram to share his first update with ARMYs since his enlistment.

The Epiphany singer enlisted in the Korean military on December 13 and was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. His other six bandmates and legions of fans across the world saw him off as he became the first member of the group to enlist in the military.

Almost three months after his military enlistment and promotion as a commander, he shared his first update with an Instagram post featuring fellow group members Jimin and J-hope.

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans grew emotional as they witnessed this warm camaraderie among the members. J-hope and Jimin took the time to visit Jin in the military. In the photo, Jin is sporting his military uniform while J-hope and Jimin are dressed in stylish woolen outfits.

An ARMY, with the Twitter handle @7ttannies, commented “My Loves” on the platform, sharing BTS members Jin, Jimin, and J-hope’s joint photo.

BTS' Jin's picture with J-hope and Jimin evokes heartwarming reactions from ARMYs

BTS' Jin and J-hope indulge in fun banter on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@jin)

Despite his enlistment, Jin continues to make brief appearances on Weverse and Instagram stories, wishing members on their birthdays or occasionally cracking jokes. However, this was his first Instagram post in almost three months. He captioned the picture “Welcome,” possibly hinting at J-hope’s impending military enlistment as well.

The picture has evoked heartwarming reactions from fans across the world who were delighted to see Jin, J-hope, and Jimin pose for a picture-perfect frame. Check out some fan responses below:

Notably, the post garnered over a million likes within just 30 minutes. At the time of writing the article, the Instagram post had 12,334,598 likes.

On March 1, BTS’ Jin graduated to the rank of private first class after serving in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center as an active-duty soldier. His hard work, sincerity, and dedication set an impressive precedent as a company commander trainee with a brilliant display of leadership, and saw him serve as a conductor representing trainees at the graduation ceremony.

After completing his basic military training sometime in mid-January, the Abyss singer applied for the position of an assistant instructor, for which he had to appear for an interview, where he was evaluated on the grounds of command adjustment evaluation and an oral interview. The idol was eventually selected as an assistant instructor to a group of young soldier recruits.

On March 1, BTS’ Jin was promoted to private first class, adding another feather to his illustrious hat. ARMYs took to social media to congratulate Jin with the hashtag "Dan_Tiger Assistant_Private Seokjin Kim_Gyeol."

What are BTS members up to these days?

While Jin fulfills his military duties, SUGA is prepping for his first-ever solo World Tour Agust-D, starting with the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, followed by Asia through May and June, with Japan tour stops to be added at a later date.

Meanwhile, RM just returned from Milan after attending the Bottega Veneta show, and Jimin is currently prepping to release his debut solo album FACE on March 24. V is promoting his debut variety show Seo Jins, which also stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Jung Yu-mi, and Lee Seo-jin.

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook is currently away from the public eye and occasionally greets fans on his Weverse lives.

The group's rapper and dancer J-hope is basking in the success of his latest single On the Street with J Cole and has also applied for the termination of his military postponement. This means he will be eligible for military service anytime soon. The announcement was made via the group’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC.

