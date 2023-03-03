“What an absolute gift”: BTS’ J-hope’s fans shower praise on his new song On the Street ft. J Cole

BTS’ J-hope recently dropped his collab track On the Street featuring American rapper J Cole. The song was touted as the Arson singer’s farewell gift to the ARMYs before he departs for the military.

On the Street dropped today at 2 pm KST and, within an hour of its release, it ranked at number 7 on Bugs, 72 on MelON, and the 94th position on the Genie Music charts. Unsurprisingly, On the Street has already taken over Twitter trends with fans lavishing praise on his new song. Twitter user @btsthroughyears tweeted “What an absolute gift,” implying that the song is J-hope’s gift to fans before military enlistment.

BTS’ J-hope co-wrote and co-composed On the Street as a farewell gift for fans

BTS’ J-hope co-wrote and co-composed the song as a farewell gift for his fans. On the Street is a low-fidelity and mellow hip-hop track, which is different from the energetic dance numbers he has done in the past.

The song expresses a hopeful message about life and the moments that are like gifts and how they must live it to the fullest. The soothing song also expresses his honest and candid feelings towards ARMYs while paying homage to street dance, as referenced and showcased throughout the music video.

As it happened, ARMYs took to social media to shower praise on BTS' J-hope's latest track featuring American rapper J Cole. The music video features the Jack in the Box hitmaker with a little child in the beginning, similar to the little girl in Jin’s The Astronaut and fans believe that the little child represents ARMYs.

j @tteokjm THIS IS WHAT HE SAID ON WEVERSE LIVE IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT HE SAID ON WEVERSE LIVE IM CRYING https://t.co/GXQEcUk0uQ

Noo im crying “to repay you, even it's from afar by becoming a butterfly”Noo im crying “to repay you, even it's from afar by becoming a butterfly”Noo im crying 😭 https://t.co/uvcNhDkjTa

THIS SONG IS ABOUT US, HIS LOVE FOR ARMYS IM CRYING



#on_the_street "As always, for us" - Jung HoseokTHIS SONG IS ABOUT US, HIS LOVE FOR ARMYS IM CRYING "As always, for us" - Jung HoseokTHIS SONG IS ABOUT US, HIS LOVE FOR ARMYS IM CRYING 😭😭😭#on_the_street https://t.co/QiNfGc9Gyf

On the Street comes almost seven months after his first album, Jack in the Box, which was released on July 15, 2022, and Rush Hour, his collaboration with Korean R&B singer Crush.

The song is dedicated to BTS’ loyal and dedicated fanbase who have been by the group’s side for all these years. Moreover, On the Street is an ode to the fandom's dedication and sincerity towards BTS and how the septet will reconvene as a full force once they all complete their mandatory military duties.

The “street” in the song's title is a metaphor to describe a place where many people’s paths cross each other and how they impact each other. Hence, On the Street is BTS’ J-hope’s promise to ARMYs that they will walk on this path together toward their collective bright future together.

BTS Updates & Translations⁷ ⟭⟬ 꾸피카소 | 그래미 노미 가수 팬 @Koo_Picasso THE WAY HOBI DANCES DURING J COLE'S VERSE THIS WAS INSANE



NO THIS IS MY FAVORITETHE WAY HOBI DANCES DURING J COLE'S VERSE THIS WAS INSANE NO THIS IS MY FAVORITE 😭 THE WAY HOBI DANCES DURING J COLE'S VERSE THIS WAS INSANE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/V8DytKvIHL

Prior to the song's release, the MORE singer took to Weverse and interacted with fans on a live broadcast, sharing his thoughts on the song. He shared that he started working on the track during October-November after meeting his idol J Cole at Lollapalooza last year, which served as an inspiration to him.

BTS’ J-hope further disclosed that he reached out to J Cole with the collab offer, who instantly loved the idea and came on board for On the Street.

BTS’ J-hope confirms he has cancelled the postponement of his military enlistment

Otsukare ℗ ⁷ @DailyOtsukare I love him with my whole entire soul. HOBI IM SO PROUD OF YOU I love him with my whole entire soul. HOBI IM SO PROUD OF YOU https://t.co/k321b972H3

On February 26, 2023, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS' J-hope has applied for the cancelation of his military service postponement. This means he is eligible to be called for his mandatory military service any time soon.

With this, the Arson singer will become the second BTS member to enlist in the military after Jin, who enlisted in December 2022. Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC assured fans that they will do their best to provide support to the rapper. Shortly after this, BTS member J-hope confirmed that he decided to enlist in the military to finish his training and return to his group activities as soon as possible.

