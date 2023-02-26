“We will wait for you”: BTS’ J-hope’s fans react to the Arson singer initiating his mandatory military enlistment 

On February 26, BTS’ J-hope’s agency BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the idol has initiated the process for enlisting in his mandatory military service by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

The agency assured that they will keep fans in the loop about future updates in due course of time. Furthermore, they requested fans' continued love and support until the Arson singer completes his military service and safely returns to BTS. BIG HIT MUSIC also guaranteed fans that they will provide complete support and guidance to J-hope.

“We will wait for you,” a BTS ARMY wrote in response to news of J-hope initiating the process of enlisting in his mandatory military service, echoing the sentiments of other fans.

hj⁷🪞 @onyxguk jhope I love you so much. we will wait for you jhope I love you so much. we will wait for you https://t.co/qXgRNUGIoT

BTS’ J-hope’s fans react to the MORE singer terminating his enlistment postponement

BTS’ J-hope’s fans have taken to social media to react to the MORE singer applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

As soon as the announcement went viral on social media, fans began to trend “BIG HIT” and “J-hope” on Twitter, sharing their heartbreaking and honest reactions to the news. ARMYs wrote hopeful messages claiming that they will wait for BTS’ J-hope to complete his mandatory military service and return safely whenever he has to.

✰ @tarajmns YOU CANT TAKE HIS JHOPE AWAY. YOU CANT TAKE HIS JHOPE AWAY. https://t.co/7flgVSsSOO

mya @jkgyus i’m so confused with this military enlistment thing because didn’t jhope already serve ???!???!/!:&:;?3!&2???

i’m so confused with this military enlistment thing because didn’t jhope already serve ???!???!/!:&:;?3!&2??? https://t.co/OntNrE1PNa

Sari Setiogi Griberg @setiogi

-



#BTS #JHope



“I hope there’s not too much sadness & despair, and at the same time I want us to be a reason for each and every person to smile.” @BTS_twt Hobi “I hope there’s not too much sadness & despair, and at the same time I want us to be a reason for each and every person to smile.”-@BTS_twt Hobi💜#BTS #JHope https://t.co/JYfebmYQMq

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv



WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

WE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU HOBI



WE WILL WAIT FOR HOBIWE LOVE YOU JHOPEWE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU HOBI WE WILL WAIT FOR HOBI 💔WE LOVE YOU JHOPEWE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU HOBI https://t.co/OxkPCfeKqn

ًac ⁷ @vminggukx i'll wait for you jhope, my sunshine :( i'll wait for you jhope, my sunshine :( https://t.co/pwoZl6aKQ0

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss This news is surprising. After Jin hyung, now Jung Hoseok is the next who will enlist in military. This is so sad but like what we’ve always do, let’s support them. We’re always here for you Hobi. We’ll wait for you come back. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. We love you.



WE LOVE YOU JHOPE This news is surprising. After Jin hyung, now Jung Hoseok is the next who will enlist in military. This is so sad but like what we’ve always do, let’s support them. We’re always here for you Hobi. We’ll wait for you come back. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. We love you.WE LOVE YOU JHOPE https://t.co/lXmBUA7twt

This confirms that BTS’ J-hope will be the second after the group’s oldest member Jin to enlist in the military.

According to South Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 30 years must enlist in the military for at least 18 months. They are only given an exemption under exceptional circumstances like medical reasons or any extraordinary achievement for the country.

BTS’ enlistment was always a hot topic of discussion in South Korea, especially among Korean lawmakers and regular citizens. Hence, it came as a surprise when BIG HIT MUSIC announced back in November 2022, that Jin had canceled his military postponement, making himself available and eligible to enlist in the military.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss It’s hard to imagine that they enlist one after the other. However time is fast, they’ll be completed again. We’ll gonna miss these moments & his words. MY SUNSHINE, Jung Hoseok, we’ll wait for you. We love you.



WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN



It’s hard to imagine that they enlist one after the other. However time is fast, they’ll be completed again. We’ll gonna miss these moments & his words. MY SUNSHINE, Jung Hoseok, we’ll wait for you. We love you. WE LOVE YOU JHOPEUNTIL WE MEET AGAIN https://t.co/3HT2Owi58x

More about BTS’ J-hope, the new in-house ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton

On February 24, luxury-brand Louis Vuitton announced that BTS member J-hope has been chosen as Louis Vuitton’s new in-house ambassador.

Previously, all other BTS members served as global ambassadors for the French luxury brand, and now J-hope has been chosen to represent the international brand. The Arson singer recently participated in Louis Vuitton’s fashion show for their 2023 Fall-Winter Men’s Collection, showcasing his unique and personal fashion sense to fans worldwide.

daily bts doing things🪞 @btsdointhings WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

WE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU HOBI

WE LOVE YOU JHOPEWE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU HOBIhttps://t.co/bcAVR3AVvu

BTS’ talented rapper J-hope has had an exciting and eventful past year. The talented rapper became the first member of the septet to release a solo album with Jack in the Box in July featuring the tracks MORE and Arson, which earned rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

The Jack in the Box hitmaker also headlined Chicago’s famous Lollapalooza festival, which made him the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. Festival. According to concert organizers, J-hope sold twice the amount of tickets for Lollapalooza last year than any other year before.

ARMYs even dubbed the festival "Hobipalooza," a witty wordplay on BTS’ J-hope’s nickname Hobi and the music festival, Lollapalooza. On February 17, 2023, he became the first BTS member to release his solo documentary j-hope in the Box which showcased his detailed journey of creating his first solo album and headlining Lollapalooza on Disney Plus and Weverse worldwide.

