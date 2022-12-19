“I raised them indeed”: BTS’ j-hope looks over the group’s maknae members warmly in the latest Bangtan Bomb

In a recent Bangtan Bomb, BTS’ j-hope showcased his warm love for the group’s maknae members - Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

BTS’ j-hope was recently in Japan to perform at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Taking some time off his busy schedule, he flew from Osaka to Tokyo to visit the 2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof.

The Arson singer shared some interesting anecdotes about his fellow members and showered love on the members as well. He looked at Jimin and fondly stroked his chin while proudly sharing that he had raised them, referring to Jimin, Jungkook, and V, BTS’ maknae line members who are younger than j-hope.

BTS’ j-hope jokes that the oldest member Jin is the honorary maknae of the group

BTS’ j-hope visited the 2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof, where the members’ pictures, special memorabilia, videos, and charts of their nine-year-long journey were displayed for fans to see. BTS’ j-hope walked down memory lane, reliving the happy moments as he made some interesting observations about each member.

However, he got particularly emotional looking at the maknae line members - Jimin, Jung Kook, V, and the honorary member, Jin.

Looking at BTS’ youngest member Jung Kook, j-hope shared that he never listens, but that doesn’t matter because he is handsome.

When it came to ex-roommate Jimin, he gently stroked his chin and declared that they are his boys and that he raised them. Next, he stumbled upon Jin’s poster and jokingly declared that The Astronaut singer is the honorary maknae of the group.

He finally stopped at V and chuckled that he has raised him as well. He also reflected on how well V has grown up over the years and has become handsome as well. BTS fans were warmed to see j-hope’s sweet reaction to the group’s oldest and youngest members.

Earlier this year, BTS’ j-hope appointed himself as the “king” of the maknae line. He revealed that he feels most connected to Jimin, perhaps because of their common passion for dance and their similar personalities.

He also shared that when they were roommates, they would confide in each other during times of distress. He also confessed that he and V are close and went on a family vacation together in Hawaii.

As for Jung Kook, he confessed that he is like a baby to him. Hence, he believes he is the “king” of the maknae line as nobody understands them better than him.

What is BTS’ j-hope up to these days?

BTS member j-hope had a successful year personally and professionally. The idol released his solo album Jack in The Box in July, which earned enormous praise and success worldwide. In August, he became the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s iconic music festival Lollapalooza.

The MORE singer also performed solo to a bevy of his hit songs at the 2022 MAMA Awards and collected awards for himself and the group, including the Grand Prize, aka Daesang.

The rapper is all set to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards and is also nominated for a Bongsang for his album Jack in the Box.

The special awards will take place outside of Korea on January 7, 2023, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8 pm KST and will be broadcast live on JTBC.

