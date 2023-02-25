Louis Vuitton welcomes BTS' j-hope as its new House Ambassador

BTS' j-hope is now officially the new brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. Having witnessed the 'BTS factor' globally, Louis Vuitton has commenced another partnership by welcoming singer to the family with a praise-filled message.

On February 24, 2023, the LVMH brand announced the news, welcoming the Jack In The Box singer as its new House Ambassador. Earlier, j-hope attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 Fall-Winter Men’s Collection, where he was seen elevating the brand's reputation with his unique style and aura.

Previously, in 2021, the brand signed BTS as its House Ambassador. While the partnership between the two has ended, it looks like Louis Vuitton doesn't want to part ways with the Korean boy band members just yet.

"Exciting new chapter with the Maison": French luxury brand Louis Vuitton announces BTS' j-hope as its new brand ambassador

As mentioned earlier, BTS' j-hope recently joined Louis Vuitton as its latest brand ambassador. In a delightful message, the luxury fashion house shared the news with the world and mentioned j-hope's artistic abilities and influence over his audience:

“He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, j-hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences… the South Korean artist brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the Maison.”

Louis Vuitton also posted an equally exciting post on their social media accounts, which also featured j-hope donning the brand's clothing from head to toe.

In October 2022, j-hope held the highest engagement rate for any celebrity influencers without even attending Paris Fashion Week in person. The More singer promoted LV online through social media, and that was enough for him to score a position in the top 10 influencers at Paris Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2023.

LV has yet to share any specific details about what BTS' j-hope will be doing in his new role. However, fans can expect him to promote the brand through various events.

The French luxury giant flaunted their new brand ambassador with a lot of praise and cheer. As soon as the announcement was made, thousands of posts flooded on social media to congratulate and hype BTS' j-hope. As such, fans are now eagerly waiting to witness more Louis Vuitton x j-hope photoshoots and activities.

In other news, BTS member SUGA was signed by Valentino as its brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Jimin, who is dropping his first solo album next month, became the global ambassador for Dior in January 2023. Moreover, the Dynamite hitmakers has collaborated with some of the world's biggest brands, including McDonald's Hyundai, PUMA, and more.

Poll : 0 votes