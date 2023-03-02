On March 2, 2023, BTS j-hope rolled out a few teaser images and videos for his new upcoming solo single on the street. Though it hasn't been long since his solo album debut, fans are excited to welcome the return of soloist j-hope on March 3 at 2 PM KST. While fans have been counting down the number of days since its announcement, the teaser has only fueled their excitement, especially after learning about the monumental collaboration that went into the making of the single.
In a five-second teaser clip released by BTS j-hope, fans learned that the American rapper J Cole was featured in the song. Fans were ecstatic about the collaboration because they couldn't believe the news and naturally flooded many social media platforms with their posts.
"IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM" trends after BTS j-hope reveals his collaboration with J Cole in the single, on the street
Since BTS' debut, j-hope has been vocal about how he considers American rapper J Cole his muse and the biggest inspiration for his passion for hip hop. He holds this artist in high regard and credits them with having a significant impact on everything from his stage name to his debut mixtape title. The singer was also mentioned in the song Hip-Hop Phile from BTS' debut album, DANGER.
Knowing how much J Cole means to j-hope, fans went crazy over the collaboration since it marks a monumental work for j-hope. Fans couldn't hold back their excitement and flooded Twitter with inevitably trending keywords IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM. Also, the news of his upcoming single on the street has trended under Jung Hoseok, J-HOPE, and more.
With no more than 24 hours left until the official release of BTS j-hope's solo single, fans eagerly wait on their toes to listen and support the song to the best of their abilities. Fans can also understand that the upcoming single is quite a meaningful release for j-hope with a statement that Big Hit Entertainment released while announcing the single's release. It said:
j-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings towards his fans. The title "on the street" refers to j-hope's roots, street dance, from which his dream to began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together.
It continued:
We hope that j-hope's "on the street" serves as a meaningful git to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to j-hope'e new song.
Many ARMYs would be aware that before becoming a K-pop idol, BTS j-hope was a street dancer, and that was the primary source of his passion and created a path for himself as a professional performer. Given the track's title is on the street, fans are positive that this meaningful and touchstone song will bring them to tears. The song becomes even more unique combined with J Cole's feature.
As fans near the release of BTS j-hope's new single, on the street, featuring J Cole, they are ready to shower their idol with all their love and support.