"BTS calling me broke in 7 fonts": Details about Jimin’s $34,000 Tiffany & Co. bracelet spark hilarious fan reactions

On March 2, BTS’ Jimin was officially chosen to be the brand ambassador of the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The announcement was made via their official social media account, which showcased a picture of the VIBE singer sporting a stylish dark blazer and signature bracelet by the brand.

Shortly after the announcement, curious ARMYs began searching for the beautiful bracelets seen in his debut photo as Tiffany & Co’s new house ambassador and the price of the same.

BTS’ Jimin is wearing a couple of bracelets, and the most expensive one on his wrist costs a whopping $34,000. This evoked some interesting reactions from ARMYs on the internet.

One fan, @AtKooki3, tweeted, “BTS calling me broke in 7 fonts,” referring to the extravagant prices of the Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans react to the extravagant prices of Tiffany & Co.’s designer bracelets sported by him

BTS’ Jimin’s fans are excited that now, with his new collaboration with Tiffany & Co., he will be making more appearances at brand events and also appearing in Tiffany adverts.

In the preview photo, where the Serendipity singer is seen sporting Tiffany & Co. bracelets, fans discovered that the bracelets are from Tiffany’s new “all-gender” Tiffany Lock collection.

The most affordable bracelets in the collection cost $10,000, and another one costs $14,000. However, the most extravagant one costs a staggering $34,000 for this triple-studded gold and diamond Lock. ARMYs have taken to social media to post some interesting reactions to BTS’ Jimin’s expensive new bracelets.

the bracelets that jimin is wearing for tiffany & co is from their tiffany's lock collection with each bracelet costing $10 000, $14 000, and $34 000 respectively. we stan a rich king.

Can we talk about Jimin's look here!! The black blazer, slicked back hair, flawless face, the bracelets!! Such an incredible man.



JIMIN TIFFANY & CO AMBASSADOR Can we talk about Jimin’s look here!! The black blazer, slicked back hair, flawless face, the bracelets!! Such an incredible man. JIMIN TIFFANY & CO AMBASSADOR https://t.co/k3nAgcGAM9

On his new appointment as Tiffany & Co’s new brand ambassador, the singer revealed that it is a huge honor to collaborate with the luxury brand.

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry.”

Tiffany & Co. is the BTS singer’s second luxury brand the singer has signed solo after becoming the official brand ambassador of the fashion brand Dior, merely two months ago. He joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the only two K-pop artists to have signed with Tiffany & Co.

BTS’ Jimin announcement for Tiffany is already ranked number 4, the most liked post ever on their Instagram, and it only took 5 hours for it to become the most liked celebrity post in their history, surpassing a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Tiffany & Co. announced that they were elated to welcome the Serendipity singer on board and that they plan to launch their first ad campaign with him, which will be released later this year. However, the launch date has not been announced as of yet. Alexandre Arnault, the executive vice president for product and communications, stated,

“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

BTS’ Jimin is all set to release his debut album FACE on March 24

Gosh Jimin look absolutely breathtaking the black suit and the nothing underneath it and the bracelets gold diamond of Tiffany & Co

He's breathtakingly beautiful



He's breathtakingly beautiful Gosh Jimin look absolutely breathtaking the black suit and the nothing underneath it and the bracelets gold diamond of Tiffany & CoHe's breathtakingly beautiful https://t.co/09peXvYXn5

BTS member Jimin is all set to release his debut album FACE on March 24. He will be the fourth member of the group to officially release his solo work after j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, and RM’s Indigo.

The tracklist for his solo album includes six songs, including the Korean and English versions of the title track Like Crazy, which is co-produced by him and BTS’ leader RM. Other tracks include Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, and Set Me Free Pt. 2, which is a pre-release track, and the English version of Like Crazy.

Additionally, he will also release his solo tracks Christmas Love and Promise on March 6. On March 17, a week before the official release of the album, he will unveil a pre-release music video for ARMYs.

