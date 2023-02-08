“Fashion Icon Park Jimin”: BTS member’s latest pictorial with Esquire sends fans into a frenzy

On February 6, Esquire Taiwan Magazine unveiled a pictorial of BTS member Park Jimin flaunting his fashion statement on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

It has been reported that the Magic Shop singer will be featured in Esquire’s International Chinese Edition No. 210 for the month of February. The news was confirmed by Esquire Taiwan editor, Shelley Lai.

Esquire is an American men’s magazine available in twenty different international editions. The magazine revolves around culture, men’s fashion, accessories, and more.

Upon seeing the new photos of the BTS member in the magazine's international edition, fans went gaga and took to social media to praise the idol's visuals. One fan even tweeted:

“FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN”

Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN Esquire Taiwan posted on their Instagram about Jimin being on the upcoming cover of Esquire International Chinese Edition, February 2023 Issue 210!FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN Esquire Taiwan posted on their Instagram about Jimin being on the upcoming cover of Esquire International Chinese Edition, February 2023 Issue 210! FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN 🔥 https://t.co/QeWSRtv4RA

Fans can't get enough of Jimin being the cover star for Esquire's upcoming International Chinese Edition

The photos of the BTS member for Esquire International Chinese Edition have been creating quite the buzz among fans, who can’t seem to stop praising the idol for his impeccable visuals and stylish clothes. This is not his only magazine appearance. The idol also recently featured on W Korea and DAMAN.

In one of the pictures for the Esquire photoshoot, Jimin can be seen in a white ensemble, seated amidst colorful flowers.

A couple of the pictures also feature him in a long brown coat - he is sitting in one of the photos and standing atop a car in the other.

Fans could not get enough of the new pictures and took to Twitter to discuss about the same.

Parkyoonmini_13 @prettyminpark



JIMIN JIMIN

FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN

JIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



You deserve to see Jimin’s beautiful face to start your week! Jimin for Esquire is pure perfectionYou deserve to see Jimin’s beautiful face to start your week! Jimin for Esquire is pure perfection ✨✨✨You deserve to see Jimin’s beautiful face to start your week! https://t.co/IVMp6h1FYc Jimin's beauty is beyond descriptionJIMIN JIMINFASHION ICON PARK JIMINJIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING twitter.com/JiminGlobal/st… Jimin's beauty is beyond description 😍JIMIN JIMIN FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN JIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING twitter.com/JiminGlobal/st…

Parkyoonmini_13 @prettyminpark ‍



JIMIN JIMIN

FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN

JIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



Your beauty leaves us all in awe PARK JIMIN.Your beauty leaves us all in awe PARK JIMIN. Your beauty leaves us all in awe ✨ https://t.co/riuVdeWGEn Park Jimin giving us a heart attack with his gorgeous visualsJIMIN JIMINFASHION ICON PARK JIMINJIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING twitter.com/JiminGlobal/st… Park Jimin giving us a heart attack with his gorgeous visuals 😵‍💫JIMIN JIMIN FASHION ICON PARK JIMIN JIMIN X ESQUIRE IS COMING twitter.com/JiminGlobal/st…

The BTS member's popularity and his recent Dior collab was also mentioned in an article shared by Esquire Magazine:

“The popular BTS member JIMIN (Park Jimin) has recently attracted super attention again, not only cooperating with the Sun to bring the new song “VIBE” but also becoming Dior’s new global ambassador, conquering the fashion circle with a strong aura”

prod. jimin @jmnpromise esquire description: "the popular bts member 'PARK JIMIN' has gained attention, not only with the collaboration with taeyang but also becoming dior's new global ambassador, conquering the fashion with a strong aura" esquire description: "the popular bts member 'PARK JIMIN' has gained attention, not only with the collaboration with taeyang but also becoming dior's new global ambassador, conquering the fashion with a strong aura" 🔥👏 https://t.co/ow2TlCdhfd

In an interview with the magazine, the idol also talked about how he needs to reflect back on his 20s since he is turning 30 soon:

“I need time to reflect on my twenties, accept the fact that I will soon be thirty, and Think about where I want my life to go next.”

JIMIN MR | STREAM VIBE 🔥 @JIMIN_Morocco "I need time to reflect on my twenties, accept the fact that I will soon be thirty, and Think about where I want my life to go next.” During this period, he tried to listen to his inner voice, trying to record these feelings in as much detail as possible, because he worried that+ "I need time to reflect on my twenties, accept the fact that I will soon be thirty, and Think about where I want my life to go next.” During this period, he tried to listen to his inner voice, trying to record these feelings in as much detail as possible, because he worried that+ https://t.co/qhpmZQ9R9i

The idol also spoke about Taeyang and their recent collaboration for the song VIBE, BTS, becoming the ambassador of Dior, his personal struggles, and about many other things.

The newest ambassador for Dior

Jimin recently became a global ambassador for the luxury brand Dior and since then, the stock of the brand has increased significantly, showcasing the power and influence he has worldwide.

On January 30, he even attended the Paris Men’s Fashion Week as the brand’s newest global brand ambassador.

At fashion week, the idol was also seen spending time with fellow BTS member J-Hope, who was also in attendance, much to surprise of fans.

Fans can purchase the Esquire International Chinese Edition online.

Poll : 0 votes