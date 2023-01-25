“Jimin also watched Reborn Rich”: Fans rejoice as BTS’ Jimin mentioned that the drama impressed him

On January 23, 2023, W Korea released behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot where BTS’ Jimin was asked 20 exciting questions.

BTS’ Jimin graced the cover of W Korea magazine on January 6, 2023 and is the new cover star for W Korea’s February issue. The idol was featured on six aesthetic covers for the month’s issue. Each one showcases him as a "Flower Boy," a term used to indicate male idols with delicate and tender flower-like features.

In an interview with W Korea, BTS’ Jimin was asked several questions, including where he wants to travel, what steps he is taking for his health, and what is his bucket list for 2023. However, what stuck with his fans was that the idol was also hooked on the smash hit Song Joong-ki drama, Reborn Rich.

tris⁷ 🦢¹³ @taniesglow

Jimin also watched reborn rich

BTS’ Jimin dishes on his upcoming album, watching Reborn Rich, and more, leaves fans excited

What else did he say in the interview?

BTS’ Jimin was asked many questions behind the scenes of the photoshoot for W Korea. The idol answered them in a very detailed and casual manner, informing his fans about what he is up to nowadays and how he is preparing for his solo album. He further mentioned that since this is the first time he’s working alone, he is feeling a lot of pressure.

BTS’ Jimin also said that he put his feelings and thoughts the last two years in chronological order for his upcoming solo album, adding that it is an album that he always wants to look back on for whenever he wants to reminisce.

brenda¹³ diormin @softflowerminie six covers for W KOREA, the collab with Taeyang, his solo album in february, now the new global ambassador of Dior. what else you have for us jimin? six covers for W KOREA, the collab with Taeyang, his solo album in february, now the new global ambassador of Dior. what else you have for us jimin?

When asked how he felt about the in-person Busan concert after a long time, the idol replied that he could not sum up his emotions in words, adding that he was very grateful to meet his fans after a long time.

BTS’ Jimin also revealed that whenever he is free, he spends most of his time on the sofa or going out with friends to eat something. Upon being asked to recommend his favorite songs, the idol recommended songs by Park Hwayobi and HONNE.

When the interviewer asked Jimin what movie or drama impressed him lately,he said:

“Recently I watched Reborn Rich. I started watching it since everyone was watching. The main character looks like he is having a hard time. And I am watching Big Bet. I love the movie Notebook, the most.”

The idol further said that he was not only impressed by the struggles of the main character of Reborn Rich, but also enjoyed the drama. He added that he is also watching the ongoing Big Bet, a drama starring Son Seok-goo.

Fans can't stop gushing about BTS' Jimin watching Reborn Rich

Fans were excited when they heard that Jimin was watching their favorite drama, Reborn Rich. Many also thought the idol had seen the BTS reference made on the show.

Some netizens even stated that the idol has "immaculate taste."

sara⁷ 💙 @ot7enthusiast and he really loves notebook movie he's just like me Jimin saw reborn rich too my fav kdramaand he really loves notebook movie he's just like me Jimin saw reborn rich too my fav kdrama😭 and he really loves notebook movie he's just like me https://t.co/ejMwKKnJU3

Recent updates about Jimin

BTS’ Jimin recently came together with BIGABNG’s Taeyang for the collaboration of the idol’s new single, VIBE. The song broke many records by having an overall 4.5 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release.

He also attended the Dior fashion show held in Paris, where he was spotted having a cheerful interaction with fellow BTS member J-Hope.

He also recently announced his partnership with luxury brand Dior as their newest global ambassador. Following the news, stocks of the brand rose to an all-time high for the very first time, indicating the popularity and power of the idol.

