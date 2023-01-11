Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich selected by viewers as the drama with the worst ending

Song Joong-ki’s latest hit series, Reborn Rich, has been declared the drama with the worst ending by viewers.

The South Korean community portal site, DC Inside, recently conducted a survey titled "What is the most memorable drama with the worst ending?" The results of the survey were announced on January 9, 2023. The poll was conducted from January 2 to January 8.

In the results announced by DC Inside, Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich was placed first, followed by hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Twenty-Five,Twenty-One. Reborn Rich garnered over 6,857 votes from a total of 20,497 votes.

Reborn Rich aired with 16 episodes and featured actors Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-bin.

Besides Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich, which other series made it to the top 10 most memorable dramas with the worst endings?

Reborn Rich is based on a web novel of the same name and presented the life of an employee who travels back in time only to find out that he was reborn as a part of that very family which tried to kill him when he was an employee.

With its strong storyline and the impeccable acting skills of the actors, the drama garnered a solid rating in double digits when it was airing. However, viewers were outrageously disappointed with the way it ended.

Many also criticized it because the ending of the drama was different from that of the web novel. Some also complained that the writers ruined the last episode, and they will only remember the drama till episode 15.

yedaminoona @yedaminoona I'm gonna pretend Reborn Rich finale is Ep. 15 at mark 1:01:10. The ending today will be buried in the abyss of worst endings section in the underworld. #RebornRichEp16

Here’s the list of the top 10 most memorable dramas with the worst endings as per the survey conducted by DC Inside:

1) Reborn Rich with 6,857 votes

2) Extraordinary Attorney Woo with 2,712 votes

3) Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with 2,558 votes

4) High Kick Through the Roof with 2,232 votes

5) Lovers in Paris with 1,672 votes

6) Sky Castle with 1,547 votes

7) Memories of the Alhambra with 465 votes

8) Jirisan with 422 votes

9) Boys Over Flowers with 351 votes

10) Something Happened in Bali with 347 votes

List of ten memorable Korean Dramas with worst endings (Image via DC Inside)

Viewers loved the heartwarming storyline of the ENA drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and were ecstatic with the series of stories showcased in the drama. However, the sudden inclusion of a love story between Woo Young-oo and Lee Jun-ho was not welcomed and did not get a warm reception from fans.

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One was appreciated and loved by fans for their nostalgic feelings and healing storyline. However, the realistic ending of the show when the leads didn’t end up together saddened netizens, which made them feel like the drama wasn’t worth it.

Song Joong-ki has been enjoying international popularity after delivering two back-to-back hits, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich.

Fans have mixed reactions to polls declaring Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich as the drama with the worst ending

Ever since the final episode of Reborn Rich was aired, many fans have taken to social media to express their distaste for how the K-drama was brought to a close.

Grace⁷ @thehappygrace Reborn Rich ending has got to be the worst ending to any TV show that I've ever seen and I've seen a lot of crappy ones. Even worse than Heroes. Such a waste of time, waste of a good web novel and waste of good actors.

🚀🚀MY ASTRONAUT 🚀🚀 💜 @kookobima Reborn rich gotta be one of the worst drama ending ever for me, like i hate every second of episode 16. Better have both hyeon woo and do jun died then have this ridiculous ending

thedramalover @enthusiast_45 #RebornRich #RebornRichEp16 How beautifully the writer ruined a drama with a crap ending Episode. I can't understand, Why.? and for what.?. Everything was perfect until E15. Logically one of the worst Finale i ever witnessed. Disappointed 🥲 #SongJoongKi

mina ⁷ @minyoomgi123 y'all don't watch the last ep, it's not worth it Reborn Rich has the worst ending I've ever watched in a show - I'm so sad and mad 😭😭😭

PianoMan☆Op.9🎹⁶ @Tell_em_boy_bye The ending of reborn rich didn't ruin the show for me but it's one of the worst i've seen in a while. Nothing about it was satisfying and if it weren't for the fact that song joongki is a great actor i would have thrown something at my screen

The series ends at a vague point...

It was the worst ending after love alarm.

#Rebornrich

Dj @DJDJ81702673 One of the worst ending.....

The series ends at a vague point...

It was the worst ending after love alarm.

#Rebornrich

#RebornRichEp16

Quite a few K-drama fans, however, feel that the results are not fair. Some have even noted the impact Reborn Rich has had on South Korea. One fan tweeted:

“This is it! No matter your opinion, even though it was chosen as the worst ending kdrama by knetz, but Reborn Rich made great impact to Ministry of Culture to produce future kdrama with KRW 123.5 billion because of the success of RR. #SongJoongKi #RebornRich become the standart.”

🌼 @Tisaaa_sjk Song JoongKi 송중기 only @sjkwings1985

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports has announced today that it will provide KRW 123.5 billion to make the '2nd #RebornRich', thanks to #SongJoongKi led drama's incredible success in Korea and globally through OTTs.It's going to be 168% increase in gov funding for kdramas

This is it! No matter your opinion, even though it was chosen as the worst ending kdrama by knetz, but Reborn Rich made great impact to Ministry of Culture to produce future kdrama with KRW 123.5 billion because of the success of RR. #SongJoongKi #RebornRich become the standart.

For me it's still satisfying to watch till the end, final eps also quite make sense.

Try to watch Game of Throne series then you will know a worst ending are



Dragonstark89 @Dragonstark891 Reborn rich had worst ending ?!

For me it's still satisfying to watch till the end, final eps also quite make sense.

Try to watch Game of Throne series then you will know a worst ending are 😅😆

We're following the series for years, then screw up by a chaotic 1 final eps 😔😫

Song Joong-ki has been confirmed to star as the lead in three upcoming movies, namely Ro Ki-wan, Hwaran, and Bogota: City of the Lost. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s next drama announcement.

It was also recently confirmed by Song Joong-ki’s agency that he has been dating Katy Louise Saunders.

