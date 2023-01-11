Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich selected by viewers as the drama with the worst ending

Song Joong-ki’s latest hit series, Reborn Rich, has been declared the drama with the worst ending by viewers.
The South Korean community portal site, DC Inside, recently conducted a survey titled "What is the most memorable drama with the worst ending?" The results of the survey were announced on January 9, 2023. The poll was conducted from January 2 to January 8.
In the results announced by DC Inside, Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich was placed first, followed by hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Twenty-Five,Twenty-One. Reborn Rich garnered over 6,857 votes from a total of 20,497 votes.
Reborn Rich aired with 16 episodes and featured actors Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-bin.
Besides Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich, which other series made it to the top 10 most memorable dramas with the worst endings?
Reborn Rich is based on a web novel of the same name and presented the life of an employee who travels back in time only to find out that he was reborn as a part of that very family which tried to kill him when he was an employee.
With its strong storyline and the impeccable acting skills of the actors, the drama garnered a solid rating in double digits when it was airing. However, viewers were outrageously disappointed with the way it ended.
Many also criticized it because the ending of the drama was different from that of the web novel. Some also complained that the writers ruined the last episode, and they will only remember the drama till episode 15.
Here’s the list of the top 10 most memorable dramas with the worst endings as per the survey conducted by DC Inside:
1) Reborn Rich with 6,857 votes
2) Extraordinary Attorney Woo with 2,712 votes
3) Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with 2,558 votes
4) High Kick Through the Roof with 2,232 votes
5) Lovers in Paris with 1,672 votes
6) Sky Castle with 1,547 votes
7) Memories of the Alhambra with 465 votes
8) Jirisan with 422 votes
9) Boys Over Flowers with 351 votes
10) Something Happened in Bali with 347 votes
Viewers loved the heartwarming storyline of the ENA drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and were ecstatic with the series of stories showcased in the drama. However, the sudden inclusion of a love story between Woo Young-oo and Lee Jun-ho was not welcomed and did not get a warm reception from fans.
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One was appreciated and loved by fans for their nostalgic feelings and healing storyline. However, the realistic ending of the show when the leads didn’t end up together saddened netizens, which made them feel like the drama wasn’t worth it.
Song Joong-ki has been enjoying international popularity after delivering two back-to-back hits, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich.
Fans have mixed reactions to polls declaring Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich as the drama with the worst ending
Ever since the final episode of Reborn Rich was aired, many fans have taken to social media to express their distaste for how the K-drama was brought to a close.
Quite a few K-drama fans, however, feel that the results are not fair. Some have even noted the impact Reborn Rich has had on South Korea. One fan tweeted:
“This is it! No matter your opinion, even though it was chosen as the worst ending kdrama by knetz, but Reborn Rich made great impact to Ministry of Culture to produce future kdrama with KRW 123.5 billion because of the success of RR. #SongJoongKi #RebornRich become the standart.”
Song Joong-ki has been confirmed to star as the lead in three upcoming movies, namely Ro Ki-wan, Hwaran, and Bogota: City of the Lost. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s next drama announcement.
It was also recently confirmed by Song Joong-ki’s agency that he has been dating Katy Louise Saunders.