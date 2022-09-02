Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Actress Joo Hyun-Young dishes on her character and experience

The star of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Joo Hyun-young, who played the heartwarming role of Woo Young-Woo’s best friend Dong Geurami in a recent interview with @star1 for her pictorial, shared her experience of being a part of the internationally acclaimed Korean drama.

The 26-year-old actor revealed that the popular K-Pop boy band BIGBANG was the inspiration behind the amusing greeting Dong Geurami and Attorney Woo shared on the show. She said:

“When I was in school, ‘B to the I to the Bang Bang’ was really popular, so I sang along to it a lot, and I made [the greeting] after receiving inspiration from that.”

Laxmi @llaaaxmi

Two best friends being chill, funny and silly together

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo My favourite part of episode 4.Two best friends being chill, funny and silly together #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Ep4 My favourite part of episode 4.Two best friends being chill, funny and silly together#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp4 https://t.co/d8r1jiFNrz

Additionally, Hyun-Young also shared her experience of working with all the cast members and even went ahead to reveal the funniest member of the crew.

Dong Geurami from Extraordinary Attorney Woo shares her experience of working with cast members

Joo Hyun-young, one of the most beloved characters of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, spoke about her wonderful experience with the rest of the cast members. The actress revealed that her bond with the cast on set was mostly fantastic owing to their similar personalities.

Hyun-Young shared:

“We were all amazed at how people who are on the same wavelength could meet through one project. Our humor was also on the same wavelength.”

Further, the actress of Best Mistake revealed who, according to her, was the funniest person in the crew. Although she considered herself to be humorous, the person she thought to be funnier than her was Ha Yun-kyung. Ha Yun-kyung played the role of Yoo Cho-won, the spirited younger sister of the male lead Moon Seo-ha’s first love Yoo Joo-won.

Sharing her experience with Yun-Kyung, Hyun-Young spilled that in private settings, the actress would always have her 'rolling over with laughter'. She said:

“A person funnier than me is the 'spring sunshine' Ha Yun Kyung. She is really funny in private settings. When I talk with her, I always laugh out loud to the point that I’m rolling over with laughter.”

Joo Hyun-young on her bond with the protagonist of Extraordinary Attorney Woo

miles @eunjiniverse



#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

Ep4 dong geurami a best friend that everyone needs in their life #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Ep4 dong geurami a best friend that everyone needs in their life#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp4 https://t.co/sCi2bAPzjc

Reel Life's best friends seem to have developed a deep bond in real life as well. In multiple interviews, Joo Hyun-young has dished on the special bond she formed with Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin over the course of the show. The actor shared how Eun-Bin would change the mood of the set and get things going. She said:

"Park Eun Bin was the one who set the mood at the film location. When the mood gets too excited then Eun Bin Sunbae would set the mood again saying 'We got to do what we have to do, we have to do what we have to.'"

amina ꕤ @amina_minaeheh

dong geurami, can we be friends too? you're the sweetest 🥺

#extraordinaryattorneywoo

ep13

youngwoo's sweetest and best bestiedong geurami, can we be friends too? you're the sweetest 🥺 #extraordinaryattorneywoo ep13 youngwoo's sweetest and best bestie 💗dong geurami, can we be friends too? you're the sweetest 🥺#extraordinaryattorneywoo#extraordinaryattorneywooep13https://t.co/G8X9j9xlyl

Further elaborating on her experience with the Age of Youth star, she mentioned:

“Every time she finished one scene, everyone would give a standing ovation. Her memorization skills that took on such a great amount of lines are unbelievable. I learned a lot from watching. It was a great fortune to just be able to work together with Park Eun Bin in one project.”

In conclusion, Hyun-Young stated that she felt blessed to have had such a wonderful group of people to work with.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a Korean drama based on a neurodivergent person on the autism spectrum, who is an outstanding attorney by profession.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes