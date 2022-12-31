On December 30, Lee Jong-suk and Lim YoonA won the Best Couple award at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.

The MBC Drama Awards are held every year to honor the deserving actors and dramas of a particular calendar year. MBC Drama Awards 2022 were held on December 30 at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, which was broadcast live on the official websites of iMBC and Naver NOW. The award ceremony was hosted by Kim Sung-joo and Choi Soo-young.

The duo won the Best Couple Award for their crime thrill drama Big Mouth. They won the award by beating five nominees, including couples from dramas such as The Forbidden Marriage, The Golden Spoon, and others.

Big Mouth swept away a total of four awards, including Drama of the Year at the award ceremony.

Lee Jong-suk and Lim YoonA’s Big Mouth swept away four awards at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards

— Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Jong Suk

— Top Excellence Actress: Lim YoonA

— Drama of The Year: Big Mouth

— Best Couple: Lee Jong Suk x YoonA



Not only did Jong-suk and YoonA bag the Best Couple Award, but they also took home the awards in other categories.

Lee Jong-suk was honored with the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his drama Big Mouth for the second time. He had previously picked up Daesang (Grand Prize) for his 2016 fantasy drama W: Two Worlds Apart. Meanwhile, the drama Big Mouth won the Best Drama of the Year award at the award ceremony.

Similarly, Lim Yoona won the award in the Top Excellence Actress category. Big Mouth snagged away the highest awards of the evening.

yoona calling him "lee jongsuk oppa" and jongsuk telling everyone that miho a role played by yoona, has been his driving force
no wonder the mc said theyre talking like husband & wife

While receiving the award for the Best Couple Award, Lee Jong-suk mistakenly called YoonA his wife and shuttered a bid that enlightened his fans. As both the actors were playing husband and wife on the show, even the host of the show noticed that they conversed like a real married couple.

Lee Jong-suk also mentioned how YoonA’s character Go Mi-ho was a driving force for him to carry out his role in the show. Meanwhile, YoonA also complimented her co-star for all the hard work he'd been doing:

“I would like to say this phrase of you have been working hard for the person beside me, Lee Jong-suk”

YoonA's acceptance speech for winning 'Best Couple Awards': "I'd like to say this phrase of 'you've been working hard' to the person beside me, Lee Jongsuk"

Time and again, the Big Mouth couple have stolen the viewers' hearts with their onscreen and offscreen chemistry, praising each other, or the way YoonA calls him 'Oppa.'

Interestingly, during the time of Red Carpet, the actor mentioned that he wanted the Best Couple award that day:

“First of all, I want the Best Couple award.”

The actor also mentioned YoonA during his Daesang Speech, thanking her for all the support and hard work.

Lee Jong-suk and Lim YoonA won the Best Couple Award, beating couple Kim Young-dae & Park Ju-hyun from The Forbidden Marriage, Hyeri and Lee Jun-young from May I Help You, Yook Sung-jae & Jung Chae-yeon from the Golden Spoon, Choi Soo-young & Yoon Park from Fanletter, Please, and Park Hae-jin and Jin Ki-joo from From Now on Showtime.

Lee Jong-suk and Lim YoonA’s role in Big Mouth

the way the camera panned to yoona and jongsuk and the crowd started screaming
their big smiles are everything

The crime thrill Disney plus drama Big Mouth aired from the month of July to September across 16 episodes. Lee Jong-suk played the role of Park Chang-ho while YoonA gave life to the character of Go Mi-ho. The story states that Park Chang-ho and Go Mi-ho have been best friends since high school and would be getting married.

However, Park Chang-ho gets trapped in an unending cycle of corruption and political struggle after being accused of being an infamous underworld criminal named Big Mouse that turns his married life upside down. Mi-ho does everything in her power to release her husband from prison while Park Chang-ho starts playing with the real Big Mouse to conceal the truth behind why he was the chosen by the Big Mouse.

Lee Jong-suk recently starred in the Korean movie Decibel, which became one of the highest grossing films in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Lim Yoona has been confirmed for the upcoming drama King the Land alongside Lee Jun-ho.

