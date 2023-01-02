Lee Je-hoon’s upcoming thriller drama Taxi Driver season 2 confirms premiere date

On December 31, 2022, SBS released a special trailer for Lee Je-hoon’s upcoming thriller, Taxi Driver season 2, and revealed the premiere date for the same on their Instagram handle.

The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse of Lee Je-hoon avenging the victims who have been wronged. The trailer looks promising as it features the actor battling with different people. His Rainbow Taxi Driver team is also finally seen back in their original location. The drama is scheduled to premiere on February 17, 2023.

Taxi Driver season 1 chronicled the story of Kim Do-ki (played by Lee Je-hoon), whose mother was killed wrongfully. When the law could not provide him with any justice, Kim Do-ki met Jang Sung-chul, the head of Rainbow Taxi, an organization that avenges victims.

The drama is adapted from the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi, created by Carlos.

Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, and Pyo Ye-jin will once again join hands to avenge victims

The upcoming Taxi Driver season features Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, and Pyo Ye-jin as the main leads. Esom, who was one of the main leads in the first season, will not be joining Season 2 due to her conflicting schedules. However, the two new faces joining the cast are Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram.

Lee Je-hoon will be portraying the role of taxi driver Kim Do-ki, while Kim Eui-sung will continue his role as the owner of Rainbow Taxi, Jang Sung-chul. Meanwhile, Pyo Ye-jin will be playing the role of chaotic and smart hacker Ahn Go-eun, who can hack into any system.

As shown in season 1, Rainbow Taxi helps victims of crimes like bullying and torture. They provide justice in their own way to the victims who are not protected by the law.

The drama has already showcased the backstory of every member of Rainbow Taxi and how they are empathetic towards the victims because they too have been similarly wronged in the past.

-revenge isnt completed by ruining the other person, your revenge is completed only when you can live your own life #TaxiDriver is highly recommended, the high ratings speak its all. To add more it involve true cases that happen out there, very worth the watch.-revenge isnt completed by ruining the other person, your revenge is completed only when you can live your own life #TaxiDriver Ep16 #TaxiDriver is highly recommended, the high ratings speak its all. To add more it involve true cases that happen out there, very worth the watch.-revenge isnt completed by ruining the other person, your revenge is completed only when you can live your own life💯 #TaxiDriverEp16 https://t.co/oc7O8qapxH

While Kim Do-ki is a star driver who sets out on his mission to punish those who have been wronged by the justice system, Jang Sung-chul and Ahn Go-eun help Do-ki carry out their form of justice by delivering errands and hacking into the required systems.

The first season showcased a series of enthralling crime stories fused with real-life stories that shed light on some of the heinous crimes that have been committed in South Korea.

However, in the finale episode, the members of the Rainbow Taxi organization decided to reunite after parting ways for a year or so. While they initially thought getting revenge was all about living one's life successfully and not destroying others, as soon as they got the news of yet another person being wronged, Kim Do-ki, Jang Sung-chul, and Ahn Go-eun formed the team again.

What happens in the new trailer?

In the recently released trailer, the Rainbow Taxi driver team is seen standing together on the roof of a terrace, smiling confidently. The team is currently in Vietnam, where Kim Do-ki will be fighting a mob of gangsters.

When the scene changes, Jang Sung-chul is seen surrounded by the police. The appearance of an unknown but villainous-type character also seems to be indicating an interesting turn in the story. At the end of the trailer, Kim Do-ki is seen carrying a child out of the burning flames.

The show was penned by screenwriter Oh Sang-ho and helmed by PD Lee Dan.

Fans rejoiced as Taxi Driver is finally returning with season 2

As soon as SBS dropped the special trailer and premiere date for Taxi Driver season 2, fans didn’t hesitate to express their enthusiasm and excitement on social media. They were also elated to see Lee Je-Hoon doing action scenes again.

Lee Je-hoon's action thriller drama Taxi Driver season 2 will occupy the time slot 10 pm time slot that is currently booked for the drama, Payback. The 16-episode drama is set to air every Friday and Saturday from February 17.

