“I’ll be back soon”: BTS’ Jin leaves a heartfelt message for ARMYs filmed prior to his enlistment

On January 9, BTS’ Jin surprised ARMYs by dropping a video conveying his heartfelt message for the septet’s fans. The video was filmed prior to The Astronaut singer’s enlistment.

For the first time since his going-away, BTS’ Jin has dropped a video for ARMYs where he spoke about enlisting in the military. The video was filmed on the sets of SBS’ Running Man.

The 30-year-old shared that he won’t be a civilian anymore by the time the video comes out. However, he wanted to leave his beloved fans a farewell message.

BTS’ Jin also revealed that he will be sharing these kinds of videos every couple of months and updating ARMYs as frequently as he can. He shared that he may not be by their side but is always watching over them.

“So, if you just wait a little bit, I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time, when I have the chance, I’ll be back with another video.”

hope⁷ @winnttaebear seokjin: I may not be by your side at this very moment but i'll go looking for you, so if you wait just a little bit I'll be back soon!!! seokjin: I may not be by your side at this very moment but i'll go looking for you, so if you wait just a little bit I'll be back soon!!! https://t.co/M7kqfQTq3X

"Means the world to me": BTS’ Jin’s fans react emotionally to his heartfelt video

BTS’ oldest member officially enlisted in the Korean military on December 13 and was assigned the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. The other six members came to drop him off in the military, giving fans an OT7 moment for many ages to come

The said video was The Astronaut singer’s first update since enlistment and comes almost a month after he joined. Naturally, fans became emotional upon seeing Jin’s heartfelt video and took to social media to react.

ARMYs noted that the video was posted at 12.04 pm KST, BTS’ Jin’s birth time. They were visibly touched upon seeing the Epiphany singer’s sweet words of love and took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions. Check out some of these tweets below:

Aurora⁷ 🦋 @mariavgi @btsqtsarchive The fact that he recorded small meaningful messages for us means the world to me :( I miss you Jin .. stay safe and warm my love @BTS_twt we’ll be here waiting for you .. we’re gonna play games and laugh again @btsqtsarchive The fact that he recorded small meaningful messages for us means the world to me :( I miss you Jin .. stay safe and warm my love @BTS_twt we’ll be here waiting for you .. we’re gonna play games and laugh again https://t.co/Pbi3mnFIKC

the way they invade his privacy and the way k media is treating his service as a content @btsqtsarchive I miss him so muchpeople don't deserve himthe way they invade his privacy and the way k media is treating his service as a content @btsqtsarchive I miss him so muchpeople don't deserve himthe way they invade his privacy and the way k media is treating his service as a content

Vote With ARMY⁷ @VoteWithARMY “I may not be by your side at this very moment but I’ll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit, I’ll be back soon.” — Kim Seokjin, 230108 “I may not be by your side at this very moment but I’ll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit, I’ll be back soon.” — Kim Seokjin, 230108 https://t.co/pcAtdeko0J

Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 @seokjinism1



They told us to use



He thought and planned all this before he left . he leaves me speechless- no matter how much we love him, he deserves more oh my God, so much careful thought and planning - Seokjin reversed the tagThey told us to use #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY and he used #Dear_Army_from_Jin He thought and planned all this before he left . he leaves me speechless- no matter how much we love him, he deserves more oh my God, so much careful thought and planning - Seokjin reversed the tag They told us to use #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY and he used #Dear_Army_from_Jin He thought and planned all this before he left . he leaves me speechless- no matter how much we love him, he deserves more 😭 https://t.co/lPGFnH2nSF

Previously, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement requesting fans not to send presents and letters to the singer in the military. The agency stated that since every active soldier has limited space, chances are letters and gifts might get misplaced, lost, or destroyed.

Hence, they requested fans to instead write letters and messages on Weverse with the hashtag ‘Dear Jin from ARMY, stating that they they will ensure he reads all their messages.

BIG HIT MUSIC also requested fans to not visit Jin’s military camp as overcrowding the place could lead to casualties and accidents.

Ever since BTS’ Jin enlisted in the military, fans have been getting updates from the military app. For almost a month now, Jin has been doing exceptionally well for himself, even becoming the commander of his team and learning to successfully tackle grenades.

After completing his basic training for five weeks, BTS’ Jin will be assigned official duty somewhere in the country. Going by the update, the next video is expected to drop sometime in February.

BTS’ Jin creates a new record on Shazam

BTS member Jin is creating new records on the music platform Shazam with his debut single The Astronaut. The organization released their Week's Top 10 Artists list for the first week of January, with the BTS member holding the coveted number one spot for the 14th consecutive week.

This is a first-of-a-kind record for Jin, who became the first Korean artist to maintain the number spot on Shazam for 14 consecutive weeks.

He also earned the longest first place among artists around the world in 2022. Besides that, BTS’ oldest member ranked first in the solo and group categories of Shazam's Global Weekly Top 10 Artists list. The coveted list also included Lady Gaga and Nigerian singer Rema.

Jin will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the septet’s 11th group anniversary.

