BTS fans trend “Take Me Instead” as Jin confirms enlistment date to be December 13 in Weverse post

BTS’ Jin confirmed his enlistment date to be December 13 in a Weverse post dedicated to ARMYs.

On November 24, Korean media outlets reported that The Astronaut singer will enter the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County, in Gyeonggi Province, on December 13 and then receive his official assignment after completing basic training.

BTS’ Jin confirmed this in a Weverse post and revealed the date to be December 13. He also requested fans to not visit him at his training base as it will be chaotic and crowded, which in turn could be dangerous for ARMYs.

The K-pop idol ended the post with a heartfelt "I Love You" message for his fans. ARMYs took to Twitter to trend “Take Me Instead” as the BTS member confirmed his date for the military conscription.

BTS fans react to Jin confirming his military enlistment date with heartfelt messages

On October 17 earlier, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS members will be enlisting in the Korean military, starting with the septet’s oldest member Jin.

Upon returning from Argentina, where he performed The Astronaut with Coldplay, Jin requested to cancel the delay of his military enlistment, making him eligible to enlist in the military anytime soon.

In a Weverse post a couple of days back, an ARMY asked about his birthday plans. For those unversed, BTS’ Jin celebrates his birthday on December 4 and this year the idol will turn 30.

The K-pop idol replied by saying he will be undertaking his basic training that day, hinting at his military enlistment.

On November 24, Korean media outlets reported about Jin’s enlistment, but BIG HIT MUSIC denied confirming the news and requested for fans’ understanding.

Shortly after this, the hit boy group member took to Weverse himself to confirm the ongoing media reports, revealing that he is indeed enlisting in the military in December, almost a week after his birthday and requested fans to not come to his training camp as it may be dangerous for them.

After confirmation of this news, BTS fans took to social media to trend “Take Me Instead,” “We love you Jin,” “Seokjin,” and “1 BTS” as they posted heartwarming farewell messages to the singer.

BTS’ oldest member will undergo five weeks of recruitment training before being assigned to his own unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. In a live broadcast, the idol revealed previously that he originally planned to enlist in the military after the release of their album BE in 2020.

However, with the twin successes of the group's debut English single Dynamite and album BE, they postponed their plans to enlist in the military and focus on releasing more chart-bursting English singles, which gave rise to Butter and Permission to Dance.

When the COVID-19 pandemic-induced curfews were lifted, the septet hosted Permission to Dance On Stage concerts, attended the Grammy awards and did a whole round of other promotions.

Soon after, label BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS members will be taking a break from group activities and will be focussing on their solo activities.

Besides Jin, member j-hope released his solo album, Jack in the Box, on July 15 and RM will release his first solo album, Indigo, on December 2.

According to HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won, the group’s remaining members SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V will release their solo albums next year.

It is believed that the members’ solo releases are parting gifts for ARMYs and they will enlist in the military as per their releases.

BTS’ Jin makes a new record on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

The BTS member made a new record on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart with The Astronaut.

With this, he became the first K-pop solo artist to stay at number one position on the Billboard World Digital Songs Sales chart for three weeks straight this decade.

He is the second artist after PSY to achieve this feat, who did it back in 2013. PSY’s Gangnam Style charted for 50 weeks, followed by Gentleman which charted for seven weeks.

The BTS member achieved the highest debut by a K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100 with The Astronaut, which ranked at number 51 on the aforementioned list.

He also became a million-selling K-pop artist and the third fastest K-pop soloist, after EXO’s Baekhyun and trot singer Lim Yoong-woong.

