Watch: BTS’ Jung Kook and V have a gala time at Harry Styles’ concert, fans trend “TAEKOOK” on Twitter

BTS’ Jung Kook and V have once again taken over Twitter trends as “Taekook” when fans spotted the duo at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 20, 2023.

Videos of the two friends went viral in no time as ARMYs spread them all across each other’s timelines. TaeKook, a term made to address the two BTS members by combining their real names ‘Tae-hyung’ and ‘Jung-kook,’ soon saw itself as one of Twitter’s trending topics.

In several videos, the duo were seen jumping and grooving to Harry Styles’ concert. Some hawk-eyed fans also recognized Park Hyung-sik as the person sitting beside V in an off-white shirt, hat and white mask. Additionally, ARMYs also spotted RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, and SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi.

ƙꪜ🫂 𝓢𝓮𝓸𝓳𝓲𝓷'𝓼 👨🏻‍🍳 @Taekoomania Namgi were seated a bit far from Taekook and hyungshik Namgi were seated a bit far from Taekook and hyungshik https://t.co/qyfwhTaFZU

“My babies having fun”: BTS’ Jung Kook and V give fans another TaeKook moment that has them going wild

ARMYs are always on the lookout for some TaeKook content, and they were treated to the same unexpectedly on March 20, 2023. On the same day, fans who attended the Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert in Seoul, South Korea, spotted BTS’ Jung Kook and V grooving to the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Fans recorded the duo multiple times at the concert. While V wore a red-colored outfit, Jung Kook was in his classic black outfit. Sitting beside the Singularity singer was Park Hyung-sik, one of his Wooga squad members.

tebie👛 @taelovrrs taekook my babies having fun at harry styles concert taekook my babies having fun at harry styles concert😭💘https://t.co/SCoqiJZbPd

While some fans confused him with SUGA or RM, others noted that the BTS hyungs were sitting a bit farther from TaeKook. Their distinguishing factors were that RM wore a black mask while SUGA wore a military hat.

Moreover, the two maknaes, Jung Kook and V, seemed to have had a gala time enjoying the British singer-songwriter’s concert.

taekook ✿ @kookvtwins TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER 😭😭😭 https://t.co/QPBZKZVDTK

💜 ネッシャ 💚𐤀💜 @angel_HeMaYa TaeKook doing the hand choreo at the same time 🥹 why are they so cute?!?! TaeKook doing the hand choreo at the same time 🥹 why are they so cute?!?! 💜💚 https://t.co/cJi3uQMk8a

microwave maddy⁷ 🍳🪞JIMIN @glossvinyls namgi sat together bc taekook was ready to launch yoongi onto the stage at the first note of watermelon sugar namgi sat together bc taekook was ready to launch yoongi onto the stage at the first note of watermelon sugar https://t.co/cMhYi1H4eU

Meanwhile, fans also recorded BTS’ Jung Kook and V after the end of the show near the exit gates. They loved that the duo was spending time together and couldn’t seem to get over their adorable friendship.

BTS members Jimin and SUGA to meet up in the highly-anticipated SuChwita episode

ARMYs speculation might go a little overboard, but they also have come true several times. Fans recently theorized that Jimin would be the latest guest on SUGA’s drinking show, SuChwita, after his only two-line comment on Weverse live stream.

On March 20, 2023, the theories turned true as BIGHIT MUSIC released SuChwita episode 7 teaser featuring a very apparent Jimin as its latest guest.

The Serendipity singer will be making his much-anticipated solo debut with FACE on March 24, 2023. He released a pre-release single titled Set Me Free Pt.2 on March 17 and took music charts across the world by storm.

SuChwita episode featuring Jimin will be released on March 27 at 10 pm KST on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

