Create

Watch: BTS’ Jung Kook and V have a gala time at Harry Styles’ concert, fans trend “TAEKOOK” on Twitter

By Afreen Khan
Modified Mar 20, 2023 23:04 IST
BTS
BTS' Jung Kook and V spotted at Harry Styles' Seoul concert (Images via Twitter/7btskook and luvboxsmilev)

BTS’ Jung Kook and V have once again taken over Twitter trends as “Taekook” when fans spotted the duo at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 20, 2023.

Videos of the two friends went viral in no time as ARMYs spread them all across each other’s timelines. TaeKook, a term made to address the two BTS members by combining their real names ‘Tae-hyung’ and ‘Jung-kook,’ soon saw itself as one of Twitter’s trending topics.

TAEHYUNG TURNS TO JUNGKOOK SPEECHING "BABY YOU LIGHT MY WORLD LIKE NO OTHER" AND CALLS JUNGKOOK TO DANCE HOLDING HIS HANDS! #TAEKOOK https://t.co/ZhmgV0nLDR

In several videos, the duo were seen jumping and grooving to Harry Styles’ concert. Some hawk-eyed fans also recognized Park Hyung-sik as the person sitting beside V in an off-white shirt, hat and white mask. Additionally, ARMYs also spotted RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, and SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi.

Namgi were seated a bit far from Taekook and hyungshik https://t.co/qyfwhTaFZU

“My babies having fun”: BTS’ Jung Kook and V give fans another TaeKook moment that has them going wild

ARMYs are always on the lookout for some TaeKook content, and they were treated to the same unexpectedly on March 20, 2023. On the same day, fans who attended the Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert in Seoul, South Korea, spotted BTS’ Jung Kook and V grooving to the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Fans recorded the duo multiple times at the concert. While V wore a red-colored outfit, Jung Kook was in his classic black outfit. Sitting beside the Singularity singer was Park Hyung-sik, one of his Wooga squad members.

taekook my babies having fun at harry styles concert😭💘https://t.co/SCoqiJZbPd

While some fans confused him with SUGA or RM, others noted that the BTS hyungs were sitting a bit farther from TaeKook. Their distinguishing factors were that RM wore a black mask while SUGA wore a military hat.

Moreover, the two maknaes, Jung Kook and V, seemed to have had a gala time enjoying the British singer-songwriter’s concert.

TAEHYUNG AT HARRY’S CONCERT https://t.co/EGdd34eD2j
My babies 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨#taekook #v #jungkook #jk #HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour https://t.co/G8NASMEqSM
Jungkook, taehyung and yoongi at Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Seoul today! 😭🤍#JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #taekook #vkook #kookv #KookTae #LoveOnTour #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #BTSV #btsjungkook #Jungkooklive #LoveOnTourSeoul #YOONGI #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR https://t.co/Zi3yaDkAs2
😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/7VGpx26CLq
Jungkook at Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Seoul today! he's enjoying so much! 😭🥺🤏🏻#JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #taekook #vkook #kookv #KookTae #LoveOnTour #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #BTSV #btsjungkook #Jungkooklive #LoveOnTourSeoul #Jungkooklive #JKLive https://t.co/JjvR86a1C3
TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER 😭😭😭 https://t.co/QPBZKZVDTK
look at how Jungkook, taehyung and yoongi happily dancing at Harry Styles concert Love On Tour in Seoul today! 😭#JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #taekook #vkook #kookv #KookTae #LoveOnTour #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #BTSV #btsjungkook #Jungkooklive #LoveOnTourSeoul #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #YOONGI https://t.co/H2rta1xHKG
TaeKook doing the hand choreo at the same time 🥹 why are they so cute?!?! 💜💚 https://t.co/cJi3uQMk8a
Jk what r u doing ??? Taetae?? u killing me guys 🤏🏻😭#jk #bts #taehyung #v #taekook #jungkook https://t.co/YUU8IVUGBr
Why are you so handsome taehyung ??? 🥹♥️#taekook #BTSV #KimTaehyunghttps://t.co/esmaRfVgAl
I loooovvvveeee thiiiiissssss #taekook #v #jungkook #taehyung #jk #HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour https://t.co/i1I2viAlgq
namgi sat together bc taekook was ready to launch yoongi onto the stage at the first note of watermelon sugar https://t.co/cMhYi1H4eU

Meanwhile, fans also recorded BTS’ Jung Kook and V after the end of the show near the exit gates. They loved that the duo was spending time together and couldn’t seem to get over their adorable friendship.

taekook leaving the concert 🥹 https://t.co/W6UwhonJge

BTS members Jimin and SUGA to meet up in the highly-anticipated SuChwita episode

ARMYs speculation might go a little overboard, but they also have come true several times. Fans recently theorized that Jimin would be the latest guest on SUGA’s drinking show, SuChwita, after his only two-line comment on Weverse live stream.

On March 20, 2023, the theories turned true as BIGHIT MUSIC released SuChwita episode 7 teaser featuring a very apparent Jimin as its latest guest.

youtube-cover

The Serendipity singer will be making his much-anticipated solo debut with FACE on March 24, 2023. He released a pre-release single titled Set Me Free Pt.2 on March 17 and took music charts across the world by storm.

SuChwita episode featuring Jimin will be released on March 27 at 10 pm KST on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...