“It’s already been filmed”: Fans sure BTS’ Jimin will feature on SUGA’s SuChwita after seeing his reaction on live stream

The ARMY fandom is understandably in chaos as they believe that BTS’ Jimin will feature on his hyung, SUGA’s drinking show, SuChwita sometime soon.

The 27-year-old singer went live on Weverse on Monday, March 6, 2023, to spend some time with ARMYs. He reacted to many things, such as j-hope’s collaboration with J.Cole, V’s appearance on Jinny’s Kitchen, and even Jung Kook sleeping and snoring on a live stream.

The one thing that caught fans’ eyes was the singer’s reaction when he read a comment asking him when he would appear on SUGA’s SuChwita. The comment read:

“Jimin, don’t you want to go to the second oldest’s show? I want to see you two drinking and talking together.”

BTS’ Jimin’s reaction made the ARMYs radar go crazy as they speculated that the episode is either under process or that it has definitely been filmed. ARMYs are known for their attention to detail that can spot the littlest of hints, and the singer’s reaction seems to be one of them.

BTS’ Jimin might be appearing on SuChwita for solo debut promotions

Since venturing into solo activities, every BTS member has been doing their own thing.

This includes SUGA hosting a drinking show for the first time, which has had notable guests. The guests included RM, Shin Dong-yup, BIGBANG’s TAEYANG, SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI, Tablo (of Epik High), and Lee Sung-min. While there was speculation of Jung Kook being the second BTS member to guest on the show, that might not be the case anymore.

As BTS’ Jimin is the next member to go solo, it could mean that one of his promotional schedules includes SuChwita. The former’s solo debut album, titled FACE, is scheduled for release towards the end of March. Additionally, his reaction to a comment talking about the show has fanned theories that he will be the next guest.

In response to a comment on his live stream asking about SuChwita’s appearance, the singer flashed a wide smile and said:

“Try to just stay still. I’ll handle it myself.”

The smile, along with the singer's tone while replying, had fans commenting that BTS’ JImin would be appearing on the drinking show. While some fans analyzed the way he asked them to be patient, others said that they cannot wait for the episode to be released.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin’s FACE is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023. It has six songs, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, Face-off, and Like Crazy (English Version.) The group’s leader, RM, also collaborated with Jimin on two songs, namely Face-off and both versions of Like Crazy.

Like Crazy is the title track, while Set Me Free Pt.2 will be a pre-release track. Jimin also has credits for five out of the six songs, excluding only Interlude: Dive.

BTS members have been making appearances on variety shows for their solo promotions and fans can expect Jimin to show them a new side of his personality as well.

