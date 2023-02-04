“Insanely loud”: Fans go gaga over MMTG teaser featuring BTS’ j-hope

BTS’ j-hope will be the latest guest to share a gala time with MC Jaejae, aka Lee Eun-jae, on the latest episode of her show MMTG - Civilization Express.

In the episode released on February 2, the next week preview showcased a glimpse of j-hope laughing at seeing Jaejae’s loud energy. Fans are in for a treat and are enthusiastic about the episode since both the host and the Arson singer are known to have contagious and fun energy.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at watching the two entertainers together. While Jaejae has created a name for herself in the variety industry, BTS has only recently begun featuring on South Korean variety shows solo after several years of only group activities.

MC Jaejae dons an outfit from BTS’ j-hope’s MORE music video, promises a fun time in next week’s episode

MMTG - Civilization Express is currently one of the top variety shows in South Korea. Thanks to the host’s explosive energy and extrovert nature, along with hilarious content, it is a show that many Korean fans, irrespective of the industry, want their favorites to attend. If not all seven members, ARMYs will be treated to at least j-hope’s appearance on the thrilling show.

BTS’ j-hope will be the newest guest in MMTG - Civilization Express. The show has hosted many popular stars across domains, but it will be the first time a BTS member will be joining the show. The excitement for the same is naturally over the roof since both the host, MC Jaejae, and the Jack in the Box singer seem to share similar personalities.

SophieDG⁷ @Sophie4BTS I’m so excited to see #JHOPE + JaeJae together on her YT show next week! Good luck to the room expected to contain their energy. She’s fun but also a strong interviewer so this should be good twitter.com/BRILLER__613/s… I’m so excited to see #JHOPE + JaeJae together on her YT show next week! Good luck to the room expected to contain their energy. She’s fun but also a strong interviewer so this should be good twitter.com/BRILLER__613/s…

Fans commented on how “loud” the energy would be when the two get together, especially since the MC is known for her signature loud style. Combining the host’s personality with that of BTS’ j-hope, called the group’s sunshine and one of the loudest members, the episode is sure to take fans on a thrilling ride.

Take a look at some fans’ enthusiastic reactions to the teaser:

michy⁷ @bangtanloco @jhscentric This show is exciting! I love jaejae. She research everything about her guests. I know hobi will have fun here @jhscentric This show is exciting! I love jaejae. She research everything about her guests. I know hobi will have fun here

cypher VIBE @cypher567 @jhscentric Omg I've seen that show on youtube randomly. The host has great energy. I think Hobi must have had a blast making that episode. @jhscentric Omg I've seen that show on youtube randomly. The host has great energy. I think Hobi must have had a blast making that episode.

eya @singyularities OH NY GOD JHOPE IN MMTG OH NY GOD IM EXCITED TO SEE HIM WITH JAEJAE OH NY GOD JHOPE IN MMTG OH NY GOD IM EXCITED TO SEE HIM WITH JAEJAE

twitter.com/winnttaebear/s… jay and jaejae omg jhope in mmtg fr?!? jay and jaejae omg jhope in mmtg fr?!?twitter.com/winnttaebear/s…

Meanwhile, the episode with BTS’ j-hope will be released on February 9 at 5 pm KST on MMTG's YouTube channel.

BTS’ j-hope has a Disney+ documentary lined up

As the first BTS member to go solo, j-hope’s solo debut album Jack in the Box had various promotions that fans both loved and were upset about. It was released on July 15 last year and saw the Arson rapper shed his usual positive persona to showcase a more mature, darker side of himself.

Keeping with the momentum, Disney+ is all ready to release a documentary on Jack in the Box, its production, the singer’s insights, and more. Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, it will take fans behind the scenes of the creation of the singer as a solo artist, away from the BTS’ j-hope they have been seeing all these years.

Additionally, the most exciting factors of the documentary are the insights from his Lollapalooza debut and the private listening party.

